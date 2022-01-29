What LSU Basketball Faces in SEC-Big 12 Challenge Opponent TCU

Tigers matchup against one of nation leaders in offensive rebounding, Days and Pinson availability still in question

Will Wade’s LSU Tigers get a slight break from conference play as they gear up to face the TCU Horned Frogs in Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge.

After a difficult stretch to start off conference play, losing both Xavier Pinson and Darius Days to injury along the way, it’ll be another moment for this young roster to get key minutes under their belt.

With such a banged-up squad, it’s a given that Wade would rather get some rest so his roster can get healthy, but giving his underclassmen a chance to get experience will be needed once March comes rolling around.

“I wish we could take the thing off and get healthy, but that’s not an option,” Wade said. “We just have to go play.”

Despite getting a game off from such a brutal conference schedule, Wade understands the task at hand against such a fiery Horned Frogs group. Battle tested and ready to give the Tigers a gut punch, it’ll be imperative Wade’s group steps up to the plate Saturday afternoon.

“They’re good. ... They’re going to be very, very difficult at home,” Wade said. “They’re physical (and) they play a tough brand of basketball… It’s an incredible challenge for us, especially on a short turnaround after a late game Wednesday.”

Coming off gritty win over Texas A&M earlier this week, the Tigers energy must remain the same against TCU. The play of sophomore guard Eric Gaines set the tone, hoping to get much of the same in Fort Worth.

Down the stretch, it was the Gaines show, taking control of the game on both ends of the floor and letting his presence be felt on each possession. With Pinson likely out again as he recovers from his knee injury, Gaines is going to have to play significant minutes against the Horned Frogs.

TCU is led by sophomore guard Mike Miles, a shifty playmaker who gets to his spots well, looking to battle it out against Gaines. Averaging a hair over 15 points per contest, Miles does it all for the Horned Frogs, getting around four assists a night as well.

Playing lackadaisical and all over the place won’t cut it againstTCU. Fundamentally sound and locked in on both ends of the floor, it’s set to be a slugfest with Wade knowing they won’t get away with sloppy play early.

“What we did against Texas A&M was good, but we’ll see Saturday,” Wade said. “TCU is a little bit different in regard to rebounding, so we’ll see how it goes.”

The Tigers have struggled to rebound the basketball through their first few games of conference play. Up against a Horned Frogs team who is fifth in the nation in offensive rebounding, the Tigers will need tremendous play from both Efton Reid and Tari Eason to handle the boards.

Getting strong play from both Emanuel Miller and Eddie Lampkin on the glass, it’s what has allowed this TCU group to jump out to a 13-4 start to the season. Providing second chance buckets routinely, it’s led to easy lay-ins around the rim to cushion leads through conference play.

The Horned Frogs are fifth in offensive rebounding with 14.2 per game, led by Miller who grabs nearly seven total rebounds per game.

It’s no secret the Tigers rebounding has been a major issue through the first half of the season, getting dominated inside consistently, but controlling the glass will be of the utmost importance against TCU.

To come home with a victory, the play of both Gaines and Reid has to be nothing short of spectacular. For Reid to come down with defensive rebounds and Gaines to control the play of TCU’s Mike Miles, it puts the Tigers in position to succeed.