Another Slow Start Dooms LSU Basketball Down Stretch in 76-72 Loss to Ole Miss

For the second straight contest, LSU got off to an extremely slow start and paid the price down the stretch. Turnovers and free throws helped Ole Miss pull off an upset win in Baton Rouge 76-72.

LSU (16-6, 4-6) already came into this game with its offensive flaws but it was the defensive shortcomings early in the game and the fouling in the second half that ultimately doomed the Tigers.

Ole Miss made nine straight field goals at one point in the first half, shooting an absurd 65% from the field and 64% from three, extending its lead to as many as 24 points in the opening 20 minutes. For an offense that came in shooting 42.9% from the field, among the worst in the SEC, it was an astonishingly hot start for the Rebels that the Tigers simply aren't capable of matching.

LSU has been so reliant on its defense to get it out of sticky situations but the Tigers start on defense only compounded the problems. Constantly being put into rotation and out of position in the half court, Ole Miss took advantage in nearly every sense during the first half.

Though it has gone down big at times this season, this team has proven it can turn on a switch very few others can.

It took a while but the Tigers finally decided to wake up to close the half, finishing on a 13-2 run to make it a manageable 45-32 deficit heading into the break. LSU finally started forcing seven turnovers over the last six minutes on defense and capitalizing on offense with some finishes at the rim.

In desperate need of coming out of halftime with better energy and execution on both ends of the floor, both of which bled over into the start of the second half. LSU relied on its veterans as Darius Days drained two consecutive threes and Tari Eason made another one of those mesmerizing blocks to immediately cut the Ole Miss lead to single digits.

Days and Eason set the tone from the start of the half with both making game altering plays to keep LSU afloat. The senior forward Days would knock in 14 of his 21 total points in the second half to go along with 11 rebounds while Eason would pour in 16 more. But LSU just couldn't rely on anyone else to help Days, Eason and guard Eric Gaines out in the second half.

The trio combined for 32 of the 40 second half points but got really cold at the wrong time. LSU went on a stretch where it made just 1-of-12 shots while the Rebels lived at the free throw line.

Turnovers and foul trouble really killed the Tigers as they attempted to get back into this game, with Ole Miss getting in the bonus with 13 minutes left. The Rebels would outshoot LSU 23 to eight at the free throw line for the game and free throws became a huge key for Ole Miss keeping its distance down the stretch.

Up next for LSU is a road game with Vanderbilt, one of two venues Wade has yet to pick up a win in his Tigers' career.