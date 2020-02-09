LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

A Look at the NET: No. 18 LSU Takes a Tumble After Losses to Vanderbilt, Auburn

Glen West

A week ago today, LSU basketball stood at the top of the SEC, riding a 10-game win streak and 8-0 start to conference play heading to Nashville. But a week is a long time in the college basketball world and the Tigers found that out the hard way with road losses to Vanderbilt and No. 11 Auburn.

The Auburn game in particular was a bitter pill to swallow coach Will Wade said after the game. LSU had become accustomed to blowing second-half leads during conference play but on Saturday was the first time it ended in a loss.

"It's a gut punch, kinda like the Utah State game," Wade told LSUsports radio network. "We've had a lot of these games where we've played very, very well. Controlled the game for a while. It felt like we could never really pull away, we could never really get it above 12 or 14. When we were playing well, we missed some good shots."

LSU stood at No. 22 in the NET rankings, the primary ranking that ultimately decides the seeding in the NCAA tournament, but after the two losses, now finds itself sitting at No. 28 in the NET. Auburn (15) and Kentucky (21) are the only SEC schools with a higher NET ranking than LSU.

Wade and his team will have to go back to the drawing board and further study just how LSU keeps getting itself in these precarious situations.

Defensively, LSU went under the screens on both of the three pointers Auburn drilled in the final minute of action. The one thing LSU can control is turnovers and a costly one from Skylar Mays and a missed free throw from Javonte Smart with the Tigers up two didn't help matters.

"I’m not going to go in great depth on this, but four of our five losses—last night being one of them—have the same deficiency defensively," Wade said before the Auburn game. "At this rate whenever our last game of the year is, we’re going to get beat the same way. We’re going to give up a boat-load of points and we’re not going to be able to guard anybody off the bounce and our offense is not going to be able to bail anybody out."

While not pleased with the way the last week has gone for his team, Wade acknowledged that this is now an eight game race between LSU, Kentucky and Auburn to see who can finish at the top of the SEC.

"At the end of the day, I'm as down as anybody, but we're still tied for first place," Wade said. "It's an eight-game race to see who can win. This is as tough an environment and as good a team as there is in our league and we came in here and we stood toe to toe with them because we were locked in and we were engaged. We've got to continue down that path and keep playing well."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting LSU Baseball’s Opening Day Lineup

Tigers will trot out a mixture of vets and newcomers on Opening Day

Glen West

LSU Basketball Focusing on Defensive Adjustments After Devastating SEC Loss to Vanderbilt

Will Wade previews matchup with No. 11 Auburn

Glen West

by

Glen West

Meet LSU Baseball Infielder Zack Mathis, The California Native That Always Has a Smile on His Face

Mathis enters first year at LSU with a ton of hype and expectations of a great season

Glen West

Tigers in the Pros: A Look at LSU Basketball Players in the NBA

Simmons, Waters headline former LSU basketball players trying to make impact in the NBA

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Basketball Adds Four-Star Forward Mwani Wilkinson to 2020 Class

Wilkinson becomes the fourth member of the 2020 class

Glen West

No. 18 LSU Suffers Heartwrenching 91-90 Loss to No. 11 Auburn, Drop Second Straight SEC Game

Skylar Mays heroics not enough to save LSU from late game meltdown

Glen West

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 18 LSU at No. 11 Auburn

Tigers look to get back in the win column after first SEC loss at Vanderbilt

Glen West

Report: LSU Football Loses Lead Defensive Analyst Kevin Cosgrove to Texas Tech

Cosgrove joins Texas Tech as linebackers coach after one year in Baton Rouge

Glen West

LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri Announces Weekend Rotation for Indiana Series

Henry, Marceaux and Labas to draw first three starts

Glen West

LSU Football Receives 16 Invites to 2020 NFL Draft Combine

Tigers given most invites by the NFL for draft combine

Glen West