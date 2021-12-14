LSU Basketball Fixing Issues on Both Sides of Ball With SEC Play Right Around the Corner

The Tigers hot start to the 2021-22 season has been nothing short of spectacular. One of the best defensive teams of the Will Wade era, it’s been the difference maker that has kept this team undefeated through nine games.

Despite this, Wade isn’t completely content with the way his team has been performing. A flurry of turnovers over the last few games has this Tigers coaching staff eyeing improvement before conference play. The consistent turnovers resulting in easy fast-break points has their transition defense struggling, which is where Wade wants to see this unit locking in on.

“We have to clean that up, our transition defense is getting a little bit shaky,” Wade said Monday afternoon. “I’m worried about that. Our (guards) aren’t getting back like we did early in the year."

The Tigers relatively young squad has their fair share of growing pains whether it be lack of discipline resulting in careless turnovers or not staying locked in defensively throughout all 48 minutes. All to which Wade says he needs to do a better job of correcting.

“Lack of discipline and me not holding them as accountable as I need to for getting back,” Wade said on the transition defense slip-ups. “One or two have to get back on the lift of every shot, and I’ve given them a little bit of free rein because we’ve been jamming guys and they’re starting to get around us. People are starting to take advantage of it. We were great at it at the beginning of the year.”

Yes, Wade’s group has looked exceptional this year, but the perfectionist in him knows there is still work to be done. Lacking in the defensive rebounding category as well, it’s a spot the Tigers need to grow in. Giving up second chance buckets and easy lay-ins around the rim has resulted in first half struggles for the Tigers.

“We’ve got to defensive rebound the ball, so that’s another big point of emphasis,” Wade said Monday. “I’m trying to get that all cleaned up this week.”

Offensively the Tigers have been getting buckets from all three levels. Tari Eason has separated himself as LSU’s best player creating his own buckets inside and even stretching out to his consistent three-ball. But aside from Eason, it hasn’t been the typical electric offensive style LSU fans are used to under Wade.

“The number one key offensively is to stop the live ball turnovers,” Wade said. “So we can get back and set our defense so we’re not giving up four to six points per game [in transition] … That’s where we need to focus our attention offensively.”

Less than a handful of games away from kicking off conference play, the Tigers have really solidified their eight-man rotation. Led by Tari Eason providing a key spark off the bench, this roster is getting the ideal production to compete in the SEC.

Wade detailed how comfortable this team is getting in the rotation and understanding their roles from top to bottom. In a loaded conference, it’s important to have this entire squad completely bought in.

“I’m very comfortable. I think the players are very comfortable,” Wade said on the rotation. “I think we’re in great rhythm. I think we’ve got great chemistry. I’m not messing with it.”

LSU will take on Northwestern State at 6:00 p.m. tonight in the PMAC as they continue to experiment different sets before conference play. The Tigers begin their rigorous SEC schedule Dec. 29th at Auburn in what is set to be a hard-fought stretch of games for Wade’s group.