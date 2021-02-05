LSU Basketball Game With Florida Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

LSU's game with Florida has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols the SEC announced on Thursday. It's the first conference game that has impacted the Tigers and there has been no makeup date announced as of yet.

"The Southeastern Conference office has announced the Florida at LSU men's basketball game set for Saturday (Feb. 6) at the Maravich Center has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time."

It's a good time for the LSU program to regroup and focus with the COVID-19 issues coming from the Gators program and not the Tigers. The Tigers have lost four of their last five games and are in desperate need of stringing together some quality wins before the NCAA tournament.

The matchup with the No. 22 ranked Gators would've provided the perfect opportunity to get a quad 1 win.

"Our guys aren't pleased, our staff's not pleased but it's on us to fix it. Nobody's feeling sorry for us. People probably have a lot of doubt, a lot of venom our way and it's on us to fix it," Will Wade said after the most recent loss to Alabama. "We've got good players, good people. To this point we haven't played to our potential and that's on me the head coach. No excuses."

The LSU program has future games against Mississippi State, Tennessee and Auburn which will be present more prime opportunities to get quality wins. Of course LSU has already had some COVID-19 protocols affect non-conference games.

A stretch from Dec. 16 through Dec. 26 postponed or cancelled three non-conference games and LSU's conference game against Missouri was also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols as well.

“I tell our guys all the time, ‘Adversity visits the strong and lives in the weak,’” Wade said. “We’ve got to be strong and make this a passing thing.”