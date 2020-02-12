LSUCountry
No. 25 LSU Overcomes Sloppy Start to Get Back in the Win Column, Defeat Missouri 82-78

Glen West

With new LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini watching from the media section, LSU basketball was able to shrug off a sluggish start and get clutch play from some of its biggest stars down the stretch to squeak out an 82-78 win over Missouri.

The win snaps a two game conference losing streak for LSU (18-6, 9-2) as all five starters scored the entirety of the team's 82 points Tuesday evening. 

It was another win for LSU defined by the Tigers ability to get to the free throw line as they went 29-for-34 at the charity stripe, negating another poor effort from the three-point line (3-for-12).

Sophomore Javonte Smart took over for LSU down the stretch, showing a glimpse of  the freshman that scored 29 on Tennessee in 2019 with a phenomenal second-half performance. Over a three minute stretch,  Smart scored nine of LSU's 11 points to keep LSU within striking distance at 69-67 with 6:41 remaining.

Senior Skylar Mays and sophomore Darius Days closed the game out as the two combined to score 11 of the Tigers final 13 points, finishing with 23 and 20 points respectively. 

The first half was an eyesore for pretty much every LSU fan watching as the Tigers were completely out of sync on offense and watched Missouri drill 7-of-13 three-pointers to lead by as many as 12 in the opening frame. 

A 17-for-20 performance at the free throw line was the primary reason LSU was able to stay in the game as a 4-for-16 start from the field and 0-for-9 first half start from three-point range left the offense in shambles much of the first 20 minutes. An 8-2 run capped off by a beautiful passing exhibition from LSU that led to a Watford buzzer-beating layup salvaged a difficult offensive first half.

The run cut a double-digit deficit to a much more manageable six points at the half and gave the offense a little juice as LSU closed by making six of its last seven field goals.

Up next for LSU is a Saturday matchup with Alabama, the second time it's faced the Crimson Tide this season after a 90-76 home win two weeks ago. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN2.

