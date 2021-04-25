LSU to Hire Kim Mulkey as Next Women's Basketball Coach

Mulkey one of the most decorated women's basketball coaches of the modern era, has won three NCAA championships with Baylor

It's one of those rumors that has spread like wildfire for the better part of a week but with LSU and Nikki Fargas agreeing to part ways, the rumor only grew with each passing day. On Sunday, the rumors were put to bed as it was reported that athletic director Scott Woodward made his first big splash coaching hire by bringing Baylor's Kim Mulkey to Baton Rouge.

The news of Mulkey's departure from Baylor was first reported by KWTX in Waco with LSU making it official minutes later. Mulkey will be introduced at a press conference at 5 p.m. Monday inside the PMAC. All fans are invited to attend.

"Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home," Woodward said. "Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life – in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU."



For years, LSU has been trying to get back to the golden age of women's basketball, that magical run in the mid 2000's when the team went to five straight Final Four's with all time greats like Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles leading the charge. LSU hasn't had that kind of consistent success in the last 13-14 years but bringing in a championship level coach like Mulkey is a good start.

A three time NCAA champion while the coach for the Baylor Bears, Mulkey is in rarified air as she is set to become the next Lady Tigers head coach. One of the winningest active coaches in the sport, Mulkey has a record of 631-104 since taking over the Baylor job back in 2000. Before that, Mulkey was a staple in back-to-back NCAA championships as a player with Louisiana Tech back in 1981 and 1982, where she was an All-American point guard.

Mulkey is also set to become the first woman inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame as the first to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Most recently, Mulkey won a championship with Baylor in 2019 and then guided the Bears to the Elite Eight in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. It was reported on Friday by The Advocate that there was mutual interest between Mulkey and LSU.

Further fuel was added to the fire when Mulkey was set to appear at a Baylor function this weekend but elected not to attend. It was then reported by KBMT anchor Nick Canizales that in a conversation he had with Mulkey, she'd make a final decision on Sunday.

Now, she takes over an LSU program that has been on the losing side of the women's college basketball spectrum for many years now. The Lady Tigers haven't been to the NCAA tournament since the 2017-18 season and haven't escaped the first found since Fargas' third season with the program, the 2013-14 season.

It's a move that felt almost too good to be true earlier in the week but reaffirms Woodward's reputation as bringing in the best possible coaches, no matter the cost.