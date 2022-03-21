Skip to main content

News: LSU Hires Matt McMahon As Head Basketball Coach

Tigers bring in longtime Murray State coach to take over program with uncertain future

LSU has found its next leader of the men's basketball program. The Tigers will hire Murray State's Matt McMahon to take over a program that faces a very uncertain future according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. 

McMahon is from that same cloth as former coach Will Wade several years back as a mid major coach looking to make the jump to a bigger program with more resources. Over his seven seasons at Murray State, McMahon had a 154-67 record, leading the Racer's to three NCAA tournament appearances, including a Round of 32 appearance in 2018-19 led by point guard Ja Morant.

Morant went on to be a No. 2 overall pick and is one of the NBA's brightest young stars, pointing to McMahon's ability to find hidden gems in recruiting. Bringing in a coach who has a great track record of finding really good players who aren't necessarily "highly touted" recruits is a positive for a program that will be looking to rebuild.

LSU has already lost signees Julian Phillips, Devin Ree and Marvel Allen and the assumption is the current roster is likely to be gutted as well. How McMahon  approaches the transfer portal and talent in upcoming class will say a lot about just how far the Tigers fall in the first few years.

Moving this quickly on a new coach is likely a smart move in terms of getting on the phone with the current players and trying to convince them about potentially sticking it out. The Tigers have a lot of young talent including, Efton Reid, Brandon Murray, Alex Fudge, Eric Gaines, Justice Williams and Adam Miller. 

McMahon makes a ton of sense as a still young head coach who will be able to relate to players while also having the ability to keep this ship from completely sinking. 

