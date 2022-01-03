LSU Set to Honor Legendary Coach Dale Brown During Kentucky Game

On the court, LSU has an absolutely critical game to win on its home floor when No. 16 Kentucky returns to Baton Rouge.

But this game will have added meaning for all who have been close followers of the basketball program as one of the most influential men to lead the team will be honored. LSU is set to officially unveil "Dale Brown Court" in honor of longtime head coach Dale Brown.

This has been a project many years in the making and finally came to fruition in September when LSU board members voted to name the PMAC court after Brown. There will be two separate honors for Brown, one during the pregame and another during halftime.

The logo will be revealed during the pregame warmups while there will be a halftime presentation with a video included during halftime of the game. As the leader of the basketball program from 1972-97, Brown won 448 games, four SEC Championships and made 13 NCAA Tournaments including Final Four appearances in 1981 and 1986.

Under Brown, the 1986 team won its first 14 games of the season and became the first No. 11 seed to make the Final Four in NCAA Tournament history. A national coach of the year in 1981, Brown's 448 victories trail only that of Adolph Rupp and Billy Donovan in wins at an SEC program.

He coached some of the most recognizable names attached to the LSU program, including Shaquille O'Neal, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Stanley Roberts in the early 1990's.

"Happy for coach Brown, incredible accomplishment, incredible moment for him," coach Will Wade said. "We're very proud of our rich basketball tradition here at LSU and he's certainly a huge part of it so it'll be a special night in the PMAC. Hopefully we can play well enough to make it a solid game and a well deserved honor for him."

The No. 21 Tigers are set to tip off with Kentucky at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening in what should be a rocking environment with many of Brown's former players set to make an appearance.