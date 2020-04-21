LSUCountry
Report: LSU Basketball to Host Hofstra as Part of Non-Conference 2021 Schedule

Glen West

LSU coach Will Wade has been keeping busy during the quarantine by filling out the 2021 non-conference schedule for the Tigers and on Tuesday, news broke that the Tigers added another team to the list.

LSU will play host to Hofstra on Dec. 27 according to separate reports from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and Amie Just of the Advocate. 

Just reports that the Tigers will pay Hofstra $97,000 for the game and that there is a "coronavirus clause" in case the game ultimately can't be played because of potential travel restrictions.

With the addition of the Hofstra game, LSU now has seven scheduled tournaments and games for non-conference play. The Tigers have games scheduled with ULM, North Texas, Louisiana Tech and VCU as well as the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase and the Gotham Classic tournament in December.

The Tigers enter the 2020 season with a lot of momentum fresh off of signing a top-five recruiting class according to 247Sports. LSU will be returning guard Charles Manning for a senior season and are still awaiting official word from sophomores Emmitt Williams and Javonte Smart. 

"Together we will overcome this and be even stronger. I'm looking forward to returning for my senior year and getting back on the court to prepare for next season. Geaux Tigers and Boot Up," Manning wrote last week. 

Freshman forward Trendon Watford and sophomore forward Darius Days both declared for the 2020 draft but have left their NCAA eligibility open as they test their NBA draft stock.

"I feel like we're going to have our best team since we've been here. I feel good about the [recruiting class] we've got, I feel good about what we're going to have coming back," Wade said on the "Boot Up" podcast last week. We have a good mix of experience and talented, talented newcomers. And so I think we've got a chance, if we close this [class] out right, to have one of our best teams here."

