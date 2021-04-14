Report: LSU Basketball's Aundre Hyatt Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU forward Aundre Hyatt has elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal according to Al.com's Matt Zenitz. Hyatt averaged 4.2 points per game on 44% shooting from the field in his second season with the Tigers.

The sophomore forward was in and out of the starting rotation but found his role increase in the latter part of the schedule, particularly in the postseason as a starter for the Tigers. He averaged 7.6 points and seven rebounds over the final three games against Alabama, St. Bonaventure and Michigan, including his 13-point, 10-rebound game against Bonaventure in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

"I trust him. He's steady. You know where he's going to be, and this is why as a coach you stick with guys. We went away from him a little bit there in the middle of the year, but he earned that starting spot," Will Wade said after the St. Bonaventure game. "It's not like we just hand out starting spots like Halloween candy or something on Halloween, you show up and you get it. He had earned it. He had earned it in his preseason and how hard he worked, and as a head coach I trust that and we trust that. He came up. He came up huge for us. He came up huge for us against Alabama, he came up huge for us in this game here. That's why you stick with guys."

In the last week, LSU has now lost its entire starting five from a season ago as Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford, Darius Days and Cam Thomas have moved on to professional life. LSU just picked up a commitment from Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson but the loss of Hyatt is a blow to a team in search of veteran presence.

LSU will stay in the market for a transfer big and could now potentially after another guard or forward with Hyatt now departing.