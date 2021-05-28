A Look at LSU Basketball in the NBA Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are full steam ahead with the first round now under way and there are plenty of former Tigers occupying playoff rosters. While some of these players aren't seeing consistent minutes, they've played roles in helping their teams get to this point.

Here's a look at some of the more prominent former Tigers in the playoffs and the contributions they've had this season.

Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

The most successful former LSU player currently in the NBA is without question Simmons, a former No. 1 overall pick and no rookie to the playoffs at this point in his career. Along side Joel Embiid, the 76ers are among the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference and Simmons plays a big role in their success.

This past season he averaged 14.3 points per game, 6.9 assists and 7.2 rebounds to help lead Philly to the No. 1 seed in the East. Simmons is also considered by many to be on a short list for Defensive Player of the Year as he can guard pretty much 1-5 at 6-feet-10.

In two wins over the Washington Wizards to start the first round, Simmons has averaged 14 points, 11.5 assists and 12 rebounds, though he faced criticism for not being more assertive scoring the ball in game one.

"I'm here to win and I'm doing what I need to do to help my team win, whatever it is," Simmons said. "I'm not trying to prove anybody wrong or anything like that. I'm trying to do my job to win."

Skylar Mays (Atlanta Hawks)

Mays has gained experience this season mostly as a reserve but when he has seen the minutes during the regular season, he proved that there's potential in the league as a role player. He averaged 3.8 points per game, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 33 appearances for the Hawks during the regular season.

Mays played the final 17 minutes of a regular season contest against the San Antonio Spurs and scored a career high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting in a 125-114 loss. Perhaps even more impressive than the stats, Mays was part of a unit that closed the gap from 40+ points to 11 by game's end.

With the Hawks in a 1-1 tie after two games in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks, Mays has yet to log any minutes in the playoffs but that could all change with the series moving back to Atlanta for two games. His time would most likely come in a situation where the game has already been decided.

Tremont Waters (Boston Celtics)

It was certainly an up and down second season for Waters, who most of the time recorded DNP's (did not play) for a Celtics team that had a rather pedestrian year after a ton of offseason hype. Waters didn't really start clicking until the end of the regular season, where he earned a few starts down the stretch.

Waters averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 assists in 26 games but really put on a show over the Celtics finally three games of the regular season. In those contests, Waters averaged 12.6 points, five assists and 2.6 rebounds a game, earning starts in all three games.

Boston has been pretty much blown out in both of its round one games against the Brookyln Nets so Waters has logged a total of five minutes in the two games, scoring three points with two assists and a steal. Unless the Celtics are in another blowout situation, Waters is unlikely to receive playing time.