Latest on LSU Basketball's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Road Game

LSU is down two big pieces in Xavier Pinson and Darius Days at the moment but there's hope on the horizon that both could be back within the next week.

In meeting with the media on Friday, coach Will Wade said that Days will be a game time decision for the game at Tennessee while Pinson is likely out against the Volunteers.

"X is making really good progress, he's moving well today. I don't think he's quite ready to play tomorrow," Wade said. "Days there's a better chance than not that he'll play."

It would be a fourth straight missed game for Pinson with that knee sprain if he indeed can't go against Tennessee, another tough blow for a Tigers team that really needs his veteran presence and playmaking ability on the floor. There's been a noticeable drop at the end of games the last few weeks with guards Eric Gaines and Brandon Murray having to play 37 minutes in Pinson's absence.

Wade is hopeful that Pinson will be back sometime in the next week.

"I would be hopeful he's back for our game Wednesday," Wade said. "We just gotta be careful. He was moving today, it was good, we gotta see how things react."

Days, who rolled his ankle against Alabama in the first half, has a better chance of suiting up, which would be another huge injury avoided for the Tigers. The senior forward has been such a critical piece on both ends of the floor and it wasn't hard to see the difference his absence made on the team in the second half as the Alabama lead built.

It's only six games into the SEC schedule but this does feel like a crucial time in the Tigers' schedule and this team that's currently on a two game skid, needs a win. Days increases the chances of winning exponentially.