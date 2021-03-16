ESPN's Jay Bilas Calls LSU Basketball "Dangerous" In 2021 NCAA Tournament

Though LSU basketball may not have fallen exactly where many thought it would, the Tigers are among the most intriguing teams in terms of potential upsets in the entire NCAA tournament, according to ESPN analyst Jay Bilas.

While discussing the 2021 March Madness tournament on First Take, Bilas called the Tigers a potentially dangerous game for the No. 1 seeded Michigan Wolverines should the two square up this weekend.

"It gives them a little bit of concern when they go into the second round. They could be playing LSU," Bilas said. "That's a really dangerous game because LSU is super talented and they're actually starting to guard people now. They didn't do that earlier in the year. That's an upset alert for Michigan in the second round."

Bilas was also asked about the Tigers' first round matchup, St. Bonaventure, during Sunday's Selection Show, saying it could be one of those trap games if LSU doesn't take them seriously. St. Bonaventure is known for its slow pace style and physicality that never throws the team off balance.

For a fast paced, high scoring team like LSU, it'll be important for the players to not let the Bonnies dictate the pace of the game, while simultaneously not getting complacent or lose focus with the slow offensive style St. Bonaventure likes.

“LSU is way more talented but St. Bonaventure is really tough. If they’re not ready for a fist fight, the Bonnies can beat them,” Bilas said.

It does appear LSU knows what it's getting into with St. Bonaventure. Will Wade has plenty of experience going head to head with the Bonnies while at VCU. He was extremely complimentary of the program to the media after learning of the matchup during the selection show.

"I have a lot of respect for their program and how they've built and how good they are. They are ferocious competitors," Wade said. "They're going to be unbelievably well prepared. Their staff has great continuity and they're tremendous, tremendous basketball program."