LSU 2022 Signee Julian Phillips Opening Up Recruitment

Phillips one of the nation's top recruits, set to hit the recruiting trail again with multiple teams likely to be interested

One of the nation's top basketball recruits is moving on from the LSU basketball program. On Saturday, forward Julian Phillips announced he'd be reopening his recruiting following the firing of LSU coach Will Wade. 

"I would like to say thank you to coach Wade and the staff for giving me the opportunity to play at Louisiana State University," Phillips wrote. "Thank you also to the fans and everyone along the way who gave me their endless support. I look forward to the journey of finding a new home."

This should come as no surprise after the release of Wade a week ago. The Tigers saw fellow 2022 signee Devin Ree also depart from the program and LSU will really be rebuilding from scratch following its 2022 NCAA Tournament run.

LSU also has center Yohan Traore, another five star committed to the program and picked up an offer from Auburn and Bruce Pearl on March 15. Considering the upward trajectory the Auburn program is obviously on, particularly the way Pearl developed big men Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith this season, it wouldn't be a bit surprising to see Traore wind up at another SEC school.

LSU also secured a commitment from 2023 point guard Marvel Allen and with a full year to go in his recruitment, he still has plenty of time to change course as there were many suitors the Tigers beat out including Alabama and Georgia in the SEC. 

That doesn't even begin to cover the current pool of young talent already on the roster the Tigers are likely to lose to the transfer portal. Efton Reid, Brandon Murray, Mwani Wilkinson, Alex Fudge, Justice Williams and Adam Miller all are prime candidates to move on from the program following the end of the season. It's a new day for this LSU basketball program and for all of the wrong reasons. 

