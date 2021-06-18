LSU Basketball Lands Commitment from 2022 Guard Justice Williams

LSU continues to build for its future and the Tigers landed a tremendous talent to add to its 2022 recruiting class on Thursday. Guard Justice Williams announced his commitment to the program, giving the Tigers a bonafide top 50 player in the class.

The addition of Williams brings a second recruit to the class as LSU has also landed a commitment from forward Devin Ree. With Williams now in the fold, the Tigers have two players who will be difference makers for the future of this program. Williams is currently enrolled at high school powerhouse Montverde Academy, which has produced some elite talent over the years such as RJ Barrett, Cade Cunningham, D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons.

He's a gifted scorer at all three levels as one of his primary strengths is being able to get to the rim. Williams will need to add strength to do it more consistently at the collegiate level and learn to play through contact, but his slasher potential in an offense is evident.

Scoring is something that LSU could very well being looking for on its roster this time a year from now with all of the transfers and young players on this roster who will be given opportunities to showcase their talents in 2021-22. Williams recently visited Baton Rouge and must've liked what he saw from the program, so much that he decided to commit to the program with more official visits scheduled.

The Tigers are still in the early stages of filling out this class but Will Wade has proven year in, year out to be an elite level recruiter. Currently the 2021-22 team is getting acquainted through various team building exercises and offseason workouts.