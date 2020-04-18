2020 Big Man Josh Gray Commits to LSU Basketball to Become Eighth Prospect of the Class

After signing three players on Wednesday to bring it's impressive 2020 recruiting class to seven players, on Saturday, LSU basketball picked up its eighth commitment in big man Josh Gray.

Gray is a seven foot center out of Brooklyn, New York where he attended Putnam Science Academy. A three-star prospect, Gray is the No. 24 ranked center according to 247Sports and held offers from 10 Division I programs including Georgia, Florida State and Connecticut.

As a senior, he averaged 9.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and over two blocks a contest and will join an LSU roster that's loaded with talent and size. In addition to Gray, LSU signed freshman center Bradley Ezewiro and UCLA big man transfer Shareef O'Neal.

The 2020 class is headlined by the signing of five-star guard Cam Thomas, four-star guard Eric Gaines, four-star forward Mwani Wilkinson and three-star guard Jalen Cook. LSU also brought in Georgetown transfer Josh Leblanc, who has been with the team since January.

"We feel really good about those guys. We've got Cam, who's just an absolute scorer and Jalen Cook and Bradley," Wade told LSUCountry in March. "Cook's gonna be a really good guard for us along with Cam, and then Josh Leblanc who we already have here. If we'd had him this year, we would've been a totally different team, he makes a huge impact for us. He's as good a defensive player we've had since we've been here.

LSU is also hoping to bring back a few underclassmen who played vital roles on the 2019 team. Junior Charles Manning has already announced he's returning for a senior season. Freshman forward Trendon Watford and sophomore forward Darius Days decided this week they'll be testing the NBA waters but will hold on to their NCAA eligibility.

The team is still awaiting word from guard Javonte Smart and forward Emmitt Williams but Wade said this week, he expects to have a very good team in 2020.

"I feel like we're going to have our best team since we've been here. I feel good about the [recruiting class] we've got, I feel good about what we're going to have coming back," Wade said on the "Boot Up" podcast earlier this week. We have a good mix of experience and talented, talented newcomers. And so I think we've got a chance, if we close this [class] out right, to have one of our best teams here."