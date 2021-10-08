    • October 8, 2021
    LSU Basketball Lands Elite 2022 Forward Julian Phillips

    Phillips becomes second commit of 2022 class for Will Wade and company
    LSU basketball made another big splash in the 2022 recruiting class, landing a commitment from small forward Julian Phillips Friday afternoon.

    The Tigers are now up to two commits in the 2022 class as Phillips will join forward Devin Ree in the 2022 class for the purple and gold. As recently as a week ago, Wade was very bullish on the future of the program, saying the expectation will be that many young players return for next season.

    “I feel like for the first time we're not going to have the drastic roster turnover that we've had,” Wade said. “Now, we're going to lose some guys, but we're in a pretty good spot with our roster for the next couple years. We're really focusing more down the road.”

    As far as the young talent is concerned, players like Justice Williams, Brandon Murray, Jerrell Colbert, Eric Gaines and Mwani Wilkinson are all exciting players who undoubtedly have a strong future with the program. 

    Phillips is just the latest in a long line of recruiting successful wings and big men for Wade including Naz Reid, Darius Days, Trendon Watford and most recently Efton Reid. A long wing with elite athleticism, Phillips is a difference making kind of prospect who will immediately be able to help the program next season.

    One area he’ll need to work on is adding some weight to his 6-foot-8 frame, something that will happen once he gets to campus.

    “You’re practicing in a college practice, eating at our nutrition center, access to our strength and conditioning program,” Wade said. “There’s just levels to things and you’re able to do things at a higher level. It takes some time to adjust to the speed and the passes you make in high school or AAU and it’s a pick six and going the other way. It allows for the acclimation period to be quicker and I think most guys benefit from that.”

