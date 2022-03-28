Skip to main content

LSU Basketball Lands Commit From Transfer Kendal Coleman

Coleman averaged 15.4 points, 10.1 rebounds for Northwestern State as a sophomore

Matt McMahon has landed his first commitment as the leader of the LSU program. Northwestern State transfer Kendal Coleman has committed to McMahon and company, the sophomore forward announced on social media.

The 6-foot-8 Shreveport native entered the portal two weeks ago and averaged 15.4 points and 10.1 rebounds along with 1.3 blocks per game. An aggressive, athletic big, Coleman will transfer to a Tigers team in need of big men with the impending loss of Tari Eason and Darius Days to the draft. 

As part of his sophomore year, Coleman scored 16 points with 13 rebounds against LSU. 

McMahon has a clear-cut image of who he wants to suit up for the Tigers. A guy who doesn’t look at stars as a recruiting win, he understands the development portion of the game. McMahon wants the gritty, hard-nosed players to go to war with him. Guards Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson as well as forward Shareef O'Neal all announced their departures in the last week but all three said they would keep the Tigers as a potential option. 

It'll be a tough sell to any player to come aboard what is likely going to be a rough season or two in Baton Rouge from a punishment stand point from the NCAA. For McMahon to land a player of Coleman's talents is a good start for a program that will likely continue a giant reconstruction over the next several weeks. 

“We're going to work, but you have to have that balance,” McMahon said. “We're going to have high-energy people. I want players who want to be the best they can be. I want players who are going to be all about winning. We're going to have a lot of fun along the way in doing so.” 

