Report: LSU Guard Brandon Murray Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The dominos have fallen on the recruiting trail and now the current LSU basketball roster is starting to dwindle. Guard Brandon Murray will enter the NCAA transfer portal according to 247sports Travis Branham.

A 6-foot-5 freshman guard who was switchable defensively one through three for the Tigers last season, Murray was one of the integral and most consistent pieces to LSU's success in 2021-22. Murray averaged 10 points a game on 42% shooting and 33.6% shooting from three, while also adding three rebounds and two assists per contest as well.

He filled his role perfectly alongside senior guard Xavier Pinson, earning an All-SEC Freshman nod as a result. While his offense was a bit up and down throughout the season, it was the intensity he played with on both ends of the floor, particularly on defense, that makes him such a great talent with major potential in college.

Murray averaged over a steal per game and was often times the point man on LSU's full court press which when working, drove opposing teams into high turnovers and transition opportunities for the Tigers. It's a tough blow to lose a player like Murray, who works extremely hard and is only going to get better over the next few years. But when switching new coaching staffs, it's impossible to be surprised by anything that transpires in terms of roster construction.

There are still several young players on this roster who could take a similar route, including Efton Reid, Adam Miller, Mwani Wilkinson, Alex Fudge, Justice Williams and Eric Gaines. The job for coach Matt McMahon is to hopefully get started on convincing some of the core of this group to stick around and make his pitch on why LSU is the right place.

"That's the most important thing here and we've hit the ground running," McMahon said. "We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here. My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do."