LSU Basketball Loses Commitment from 2023 Point Guard Marvel Allen

LSU 2023 commit Marvel Allen became the latest recruit to announce he'd be opening up his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Fort Lauderdale, Allen has been one of the more naturally gifted scorers in the country at Calvary Christian Academy for the past two seasons since transferring in 2020.

Allen initially narrowed his focus down to eight teams, including the Tigers, Alabama, Kansas, Memphis and Ole Miss. These are likely all schools that will continue to show interest in Allen now that he's opened things back up. At the time of his commitment, Allen went into detail on why he chose LSU in the first place.

"I'm big on relationships," Allen told ESPN at the time of his commitment. “Their playing style, I love playing defense and coach Wade lets his guards ball out, so I felt like it was the best opportunity.

A three level scorer with a technically sound jump shot in this stage of his career, all it takes is a few minutes of watching Allen's film to realize the potential has moving forward. The Tigers lost signees Devin Ree and Julian Phillips earlier this week and commit Yohan Traore is also a 2022 commit who likely will explore other options.

That doesn't even begin to cover the current pool of young talent already on the roster the Tigers are likely to lose to the transfer portal. Efton Reid, Brandon Murray, Mwani Wilkinson, Alex Fudge, Justice Williams and Adam Miller all are prime candidates to move on from the program following the loss against Iowa State. All eyes will turn to the future of this program and finding a new leader of the program.