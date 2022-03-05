LSU Lady Tigers Given Hasty Exit in SEC Tournament With 78-63 Loss to Kentucky

Wildcats shoot lights out from three to gain big lead, cruise to double digit win over Kim Mulkey and company

A slow start from Kim Mulkey’s Tigers plagued her seasonedsquad, coming up short against the Kentucky Wildcats 78-63 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

Rhyne Howard’s lights out shooting through all four quarters became the difference maker in this one for Kentucky, totaling 32 points on 6-of-8 from three on the night.

A two-time SEC Player of the Year winner, Howard proved why she is a projected top pick in this year’s WNBA Draft. Creating for others and getting to her spots to knock down open threes, her offensive efficiency gave the Wildcats the edge. It’s easy to see why she idolizes Klay Thompson, as her ability to get hot in an instant and set the tone is what put LSU on the ropes early.

Despite Howard’s incredible showing, Tigers star guard Khayla Pointer showed why she deserves to be in the conversation for the SEC’s top player. Coming out with something to prove, Pointer totaled 11 points and five assists in the first half to keep LSU’s energy up.

Giving it her all, it still wasn’t enough, as the Tigers went down a whopping 20 points at the break. The absence of starting guard Alexis Morris became evident for LSU, unable to get into a rhythm offensively.

Coming into the third quarter, Pointer and her Tigers played how LSU fans expected from the jump, going on a 13-2 run and cutting the Wildcats lead the single digits. Showing signs of life, Kentucky’s sharp shooter in Howard made sure to put this one to bed before the Tigers could get it close, knocking down back to back jumpers to silence the LSU crowd who made the trip to Nashville.

Turnovers ultimately became the Tigers worst enemy. Every time this group got within striking distance, a crucial turnover would turn the tide back to the Wildcats. Giving Kentucky wide open transition buckets, whether it be an easy lay-in or a quick trigger three from Howard, it just wasn’t going LSU’s way in this one.

A bright spot for the Tigers, as it has been all season long, was the incredible play from senior guard Khayla Pointer. Totaling 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, her all-around play continues to be the light of the Tigers season. A stat sheet stuffer, Pointer has the chance to get the LSU ready for the NCAA Tournament when the lights are brightest.

In a gutsy performance by Kentucky, the Wildcats hit timely buckets all night long to knock off the No. 2 seed Tigers. Getting Alexis Morris back for the Big Dance is a surefire way to put this team in position to make a postseason run. A streaky scorer who can get buckets in a hurry, pairing Morris next to Pointer again is a recipe for success.

As the Tigers await selection Sunday to see where they’ll be seeded for the NCAA Tournament, this loss is just a bump in the road for what Mulkey and this LSU squad have been waiting for all season long.