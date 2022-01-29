LSU Basketball Can't Overcome Slow Start in 77-68 Loss to TCU

A strong second half effort wasn't enough to replace the early damage done for LSU against TCU, falling to the Horned Frogs 77-68 in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

LSU (16-5, 4-4) didn't get off to a great start on either end of the floor against the Horned Frogs. While the offense did get Darius Days back into the starting lineup and Xavier Pinson in small stretches off the bench, the shots just weren't falling in a first half that saw LSU shoot 29% while TCU shot 52%.

While Days would rebound with a 14-point, 12 rebound effort, it was pretty clear Pinson wasn't quite ready, playing seven minutes in the first half and not returning.

It's been the same story when this offense struggles as it's much less about shots not falling and more of the discombobulated look it can have in stretches of games. In the past, LSU has largely been able to rely on its defense to get out of harms way but that wasn't the case Saturday afternoon.

But perhaps more alarming for Will Wade and company was the struggles on the defensive end of the floor. The defense, which has been among the best in the country from the very start of the season, had no answers for TCU's ability to get into the paint and hit midrange jumpers.

While LSU shot just 7-of-26 on its two point attempts in the first half, TCU would shoot 14-of-19 on its twos, controlling the paint and midrange area of the floor like very few teams have done to the Tigers all season. Yet because of LSU's ability to capitalize on the early mistakes the Horned Frogs made with 11 points off turnovers, this was a salvageable game at the break, trailing 38-29.

For a defensive juggernaut in LSU that hadn't allowed a team to score 70 points all season, there needed to be some major adjustments in the final 20 minutes to avoid its first non-conference loss. But the game would only get worse as the Horned Frogs would start killing the Tigers from beyond the arc.

TCU opened the second half on a 12-5 run, headlined by three straight triples from Charles O'Bannon to push the lead up to its largest peak of the afternoon at 50-34 with 16 minutes to play before LSU made its run.

What really stood out for LSU throughout the game was its aggressiveness on the offensive glass, leading to 21 points on second chances off of 16 total offensive rebounds. The Tigers dominated the glass in the second half to really allow the team to get back into the game, limiting TCU to one shot attempt and running out in transition.

Trailing by as many as 16 in the second half, LSU needed one of its best defensive stretches of the season and got exactly that, with a 20-5 run fueled by defense and aggressive shot making. It helped the Tigers close the gap to as little as one point but every time LSU would come close, TCU would pull away.

Days, Tari Eason, Eric Gaines and Brandon Murray all played significant factors in LSU's second half effort, combining for 37 of the total 39 second half points. There was some momentum built but opportunity lost as well. But the hope now is this team is closer to being fully healthy.

LSU will return to Baton Rouge with a key game against Ole Miss on Tuesday to get back over .500 in conference play.