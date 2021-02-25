LSU Basketball to Face No. 24 Missouri in Makeup Game

Will Wade and LSU were hoping for a makeup game as the 2021 conference schedule drew to a close and the Tigers will get their wish. On Thursday, the SEC announced that LSU and No. 24 Missouri will play a makeup game in Columbia on March 6.

The game was originally scheduled on Jan. 9 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Missouri program. Start times and network viewing opportunities will be revealed at a later time in a press release from the conference.

LSU (14-7, 9-5) needs all of the quality opportunities it can handle as the Tigers make a push for the NCAA tournament over the next couple of weeks. The program had seemed to reach a turning point in its season by winning three straight over Mississippi State, Tennessee and Ole Miss but fell flat on its face in an "embarrassing" 91-78 loss at Georgia.

"It was an embarrassing performance, we got whipped every way we could get whipped," Wade said. "All of our poor habits came out and they were more physical, they beat us to loose ball, they played with a better spirit than we did. Just an all systems breakdown and as disappointing a night as we've had.

"Beginning of the first half we came out slow," Javonte Smart added. "In this game, we just didn't come out to fight. They got that edge on us and we couldn't get stops while when our offense wasn't going."

Adding another Quad 1 opportunity at the end of the season is major news for this program as it fights for its tournament lives. The Tigers have a Quad 1 opportunity on Saturday when they travel to Fayetteville to take on No. 20 Arkansas.