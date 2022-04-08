LSU's Matt McMahon Adds "Talented, High Energy" Coaches to Complete Staff

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has filled out his coaching staff as the Tigers will now move on to the next phase of building out his program.

Casey Long, Ronnie Hamilton and Cody Toppert will serve as McMahon's assistant coaches while Tim Kaine will serve as Chief of Staff, Tasmin Mitchell as Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Ronrico White as Director of Player Development, Jeff Moore as Director of Recruiting, Mike Chapman as Video Coordinator and Brian Puckett as the team’s Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Long is just the latest of familiar faces being added to the Tigers staff as he also worked with McMahon for five seasons, winning four Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships. As far as returning talent to the staff, bringing Mitchell back will be another presence that obviously cares about LSU and building a strong foundation at his school.

“In completing our staff, I wanted to add talented, high energy people with a variety of different coaching backgrounds,” McMahon said. “This outstanding group of coaches is committed to building the foundation and establishing the LSU Basketball culture as we move the program forward. They understand the importance of investing in our players, building lifelong relationships, and establishing a shared accountability within our program."

LSU has added several players in the last few weeks and now that the staff is complete all focus will turn to building out this roster. McMahon has spent the last several days pursuing and meeting with a number of players in the transfer portal. According to one report from Jake Weingarten, McMahon is setting up visits with NC State transfers Manny Bates and Cam Hayes.

Bates appeared in just one minute of one game last season before suffering a season ending shoulder injury. Hayes, a sophomore guard, averaged seven points and 2.1 assists in a reserve role for the Wolfpack last season before entering the portal. LSU has brought in Murray State transfer guards Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal as well as forward Kendal Coleman.

What McMahon really likes and pursued in this coaching search was finding guys who could recruit to LSU and make an impact in the community.

“Four members of our group came in as proven assistant coaches with NCAA Tournament experience and, I am excited to work with each member of our staff to create alignment in our organization," McMahon said. "We are all looking forward to being a part of the LSU campus and the Baton Rouge community."