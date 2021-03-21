How to Watch/Listen to No. 8 LSU Basketball vs No. 1 Michigan

Upsets are a huge part of the first round of every NCAA tournament and now that the first two days are in the bag, the real fun begins. There are some second round matchups that will be more entertaining than others and LSU's game against Michigan certainly fits the bill.

One of the most anticipated matchups of the Round of 32 will undoubtedly be when the Tigers square up against the No. 1 seeded Wolverines on Monday evening. Michigan enters as the favorites but it's one of those games where national analysts believe it could be upset watch for the Wolverines.

"It gives them a little bit of concern when they go into the second round. They could be playing LSU," ESPN's Jay Bilas said. "That's a really dangerous game because LSU is super talented and they're actually starting to guard people now. They didn't do that earlier in the year. That's an upset alert for Michigan in the second round."

What makes LSU extremely dangerous is that not only were the Tigers able to overcome a slow start on offense Saturday against St. Bonaventure, they also held an opponent under 65 points for the first time in two months. Heading into Monday's game, coach Will Wade believes the Tigers are not only doing what it takes to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament but are playing with a physicality that is needed as well.

"Well, we can certainly play better. Our second half defense left a lot to be desired. We got driven too much. But I think we've played -- we've played a lot more physical lately," Wade said. "Ever since that Vanderbilt home game, so those two Vanderbilt, Missouri, the three tournament games today we were really physical, we did a great job on the glass. So we're going to have to play our best game of the season on Monday. There's no doubt about that, and so hopefully we're building towards that and can reach a crescendo on Monday."

Here's how to watch and listen to LSU's battle with Michigan in the Round of 32.

TV: CBS (6:10 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (+5)