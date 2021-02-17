LSU Basketball Game Scheduled With Ole Miss Postponed Due to Weather Conditions

On Wednesday, the SEC announced the postponement of three men's basketball games due to icy weather conditions and LSU's scheduled game with Ole Miss was included. The Tigers will have their third conference game of the season postponed, with the first two being because of COVID-19 protocols within the Missouri and Florida programs.

No makeup dates have been announced by the conference at this time. For LSU, seeing a third conference game postponed, one that's another Quad 1 opportunity, is particularly disappointing. The Tigers (14-6, 8-4) have really seemed to hit a stride on both ends of the floor in the recent wins over Mississppi State and Tennessee.

The game with Ole Miss was originally scheduled for Wednesday but pushed back a day to allow for the weather conditions to improve. However, it's still some of the coldest temperatures the South has seen in quite a while and roads are frozen over, making travel unsafe. The temperature in Oxford, where the Tigers were set to travel, is currently 25 degrees while it's 28 degrees in Baton Rouge.

Now the program will have to go a full week without playing a game, as the home matchup with Auburn is still on the table for Saturday afternoon. That matchup will take place at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

LSU has currently improved its NET ranking to No. 26 in the country following the latest two game win streak. The Tigers have also received some votes in the AP top 25 but still lie just outside the rankings.

"The thing about our resume is we don't have any bad losses," Wade said. "You gotta pick up quality wins and this was our third Quad 1 win of the year and that's certainly good and we'll have another chance here midweek. We've gotta keep building off of this, we've still got a lot of work to do and we've gotta finish strong."