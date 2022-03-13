LSU Basketball Players React to News of Will Wade Firing

Past and current players react to news of Wade being let go ahead of NCAA tournament

The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind for LSU fans. After falling to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC tournament quarterfinals, all focus shifted to prepping for the Big Dance ahead of Selection Sunday. That was, until the university and head coach Will Wade decided to part ways, putting the programs future in question.

LSU associate head coach Bill Armstrong has also been fired after being in on much of the behind the scenes work. For now, assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry will take over as the team's interim head coach.

In March of 2019, allegations surrounding Wade making a “strong ass offer” to lure then Tigers point guard Javonte Smart to Baton Rouge became public, sparking this madness. As a result, Wade was initially suspended for the rest of the season, which included both the SEC and NCAA tournaments, but was later reinstated after denying the allegations.

Saturday afternoon, everything came full circle, with Wade’s offer to Smart and much more being released in the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations. In total, seven Level I violations were included in the NOA with plenty more sure to materialize over the next several months.

For current and former LSU players, it was a stunning development in what's been an over three year investigation. Smart took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the current situation, replying to former teammate and current Portland Trailblazer, Trendon Watford, on Twitter.

Many thought the university and athletic director Scott Woodward would wait until after the NCAA Tournament to make any drastic decisions, but with the Notice of Allegations being released, the process was expedited.

"We can no longer subject our University, Department of Athletics, and -- most importantly -- our student-athletes, to this taxing and already-lengthy process without taking action," university president William F. Tate and athletic director Scott Woodward wrote in an open letter. "Our responsibility to protect and promote the integrity and well-being of our entire institution and our student-athletes will always be paramount."

Wade has been a player’s coach from the jump. Growing relationships with his team, it was always more than basketball. His firing leaves the LSU basketball community shocked, confused and in pain. Losing their coach in the blink of an eye, it has many former and current Tigers with a range of emotions.

LSU point guard Adam Miller, who has been sidelined for the 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL, spoke out about the firing of Wade. Transferring in from Illinois over the offseason, Miller was set to command this Tigers offense and be Wade’s sidekick.

One of Wade’s more outspoken players since this news broke out has been former LSU forward Trendon Watford. Developing a relationship with Coach Wade during his time in Baton Rouge, Watford and his family have expressed their feelings about the news of his firing.

Even trickling down to players who have transferred out of the program, including former LSU forward Charles Manning Jr., expressed their thoughts on the situation. Manning Jr. was with the Tigers for two years before spending his senior season at the University of South Alabama.

It’s safe to say losing Wade is going to put this LSU program in limbo for quite some time. In a year where the Tigers were certainly getting over the hump, defeating Kentucky in the regular season, Wade seemed to have gotten this program to the standard they felt they were capable of being at.

Along the way, Wade signed two five-star recruits to his 2022 class that will more than likely look into exploring other options and taking their talent elsewhere.

For now, the Tigers will look to see where they stand for this year’s NCAA Tournament as Selection Sunday nears. With the firing of Wade surely taking much of the attention away from a successful season, it’s important to note just how special this 2021-22 squad is.