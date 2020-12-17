FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
LSU Basketball Postpones Second Straight Game Because of COVID-19 Protocols

Decision on Dec. 22 game against VCU will be made at start of next week
A day after having to postpone Wednesday's contest against UNO, LSU basketball has postponed its second straight game. On Thursday, the program announced that its scheduled game against North Texas on Saturday would be postponed. 

It's the third game that has been affected this season and a decision on the Dec. 22 against VCU will be made at the start of the week according to the program's statement. This was always the fear among college basketball coaches and administrators as programs having to battle through COVID-19 protocols would affect multiple games. 

At this time these games are just postponed and could be rescheduled later in the season. LSU moved quickly on having to cancel its game with USF by scheduling Sam Houston State on Dec. 14. The Tigers won 86-55 without coach Will Wade and behind a stellar effort from point guard Javonte Smart. 

Wade revealed to reporters after the game that he was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19. 

"I was in quarantine from a contact tracing issue last week," Wade said after the game. "When I was in quarantine, I tested positive. So I have COVID or I've had COVID. I'm out because of COVID. I don't have any major symptoms. I don't have any major issues, but I tested positive for COVID early last week. I've been coaching and doing everything from Zoom like you see now. That all started because of contact tracing issues with other folks who are missing today."

Wade has said all along that it's an issue the Tigers have prepared for, even telling his players that the team that handles the uncertainty around COVID-19 the best will have the advantage. 

"The team that gets through all of this during COVID, missing games, whichever teams fight through this will be the ones that win in the end," Smart said. "We just want to keep fighting and keep working everyday."

