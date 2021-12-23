LSU Starts Fast in 95-60 Win Over Lipscomb, Stay Undefeated As SEC Play Approaches

Will Wade wanted a fast start and that's what LSU delivered as the Tigers jumped out early on Lipscomb and wouldn't relinquish the lead in a 95-60 win.

A recent trend that Wade was not shy in wanting to get corrected was the way LSU came out of games to off the opening tip. LSU was aggressive right from the start against Lipscomb in the halfcourt, something that comes from confidence via early shot making.

LSU (12-0) liked the shots it was creating in some of those slow starts but they just weren't falling. That was not the case Wednesday as LSU would start and finish the first half on big runs, hopping out to an early 18-5 advantage and closing on a 13-2 run to stretch the lead to 48-24 by the break.

Despite the win, Wade was adamant his team isn't playing up the standards they are holding.

"Comfort is the enemy of progress," Wade said. "We got guys that are comfortable with being just ok with how they're playing and they're capable of so much more. We're capable of so much more as a team when we get those guys playing better. That's what I'm after, that would make me happy."

Wade could also sense that one of his stars, senior Darius Days, wasn't far from finding his stroke from three-point range after a recent slump. On Wednesday night, Days was the catalyst to an extremely efficient offensive night for the Tigers, scoring 21 points on a night where it didn't have to rely on its defense.

That's not to say LSU's defense didn't play its usual part in leading to a win. Of the 10 first half turnovers by Lipscomb, the Tigers would score 14 points the other way. For the game, the Tigers would score 30 points on 22 turnovers forced.

While Days was the enforcer on offense, what was perhaps equally impressive was how thoroughly LSU dominated without Tari Eason. Eason suffered a minor back injury ahead of the Louisiana Tech game and was unavailable against Lipscomb, leaving a lot of the responsibility on the starters to step up.

All five of the Tigers' starters stepped up in a major way, with all scoring at least 11 points and Xavier Pinson leading the way in the backcourt with nine points and six players scoring in double figures. Pinson would go down in the second half and not return so his situation will be one to monitor ahead of SEC play.

LSU's fluidity with which it ran the offense throughout the game was apparent as the Tigers would also dish out 20 assists.

"We were much better, I thought we got off to a great start," Wade said. "I was pleased with that, I thought our offense was really solid.

"We've gotta come out strong, that's what we preached the whole weekend," Pinson said. "Not coming out too passive and coming out aggressive that's what we really translated to the court."

The strong shooting numbers carried over into the second half as the purple and gold would shoot 53% from the field and 55% from three, stretching the lead to as many as 42 points in the final 20 minutes. On the other end, Lipscomb would shoot 39% from the field.

Now the Tigers will get a few days to enjoy the Christmas break and report back to Baton Rouge on Dec. 26 to begin preparations for their SEC opener with Auburn.