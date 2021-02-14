FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
LSU Basketball Schedules Midweek Game With Ole Miss

Tigers will travel to Oxford for second time this season
Will Wade said on Saturday that LSU basketball would find a midweek opponent to fill its open date and the Tigers will stay in conference with its game. On Sunday, the program announced an away game with Ole Miss that will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 17 in Oxford.

It’s another opportunity for the Tigers to pick up a quad 1 win and helps make up one of the two conference games that have been postponed this season. The Tigers’ reschedule dates for postponed games against Missouri and Florida have yet to be announced by the conference.


LSU (13-6, 8-4) has already played once in Oxford this season, a game that ended in a 75-61 for the Tigers. LSU was led by Trendon Watford, Darius Days and Javonte Smart, who combined for 53 points with Cam Thomas leaving the game early because of a sprained ankle.

The Rebels are coming off back-to-back wins against No. 10 Missouri and South Carolina so it’ll be another challenge for Wade and the Tigers.

"The thing about our resume is we don't have any bad losses," Wade said after beating Tennessee. "You gotta pick up quality wins and this was our third Quad 1 win of the year and that's certainly good and we'll have another chance here midweek. We've gotta keep building off of this, we've still got a lot of work to do and we've gotta finish strong."

The game will tip off at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. The Tigers appear to be hitting their stride and will need to pile on some more impressive wins to rise in the NCAA tournament standings.

“He wasn't too happy with us with the last few games we lost and the practices have been a little longer," Days said of Wade. "He's been a little more on edge and that helped us with our play on defense, getting out in transition and winning by a big margin."

