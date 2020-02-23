LSUCountry
LSU Survives Another Late Game Comeback to Get Back in the Win Column, Defeat Gamecocks 86-80

Glen West

The LSU lead was 77-59 with a little over five minutes to go and the Tigers looked well on their way to a double-digit win, something that hadn't happened in nearly a month for this team.

Instead, just like many Tiger fans and media members alike have come to expect with this team, the lead began to shrink. LSU would go on to be outscored 21-9 over the final five minutes of play but picked up a much needed road SEC win 86-80 over South Carolina.

The win snaps a three-game road losing streak and keeps LSU in a tie for second in the SEC, which would have major SEC tournament seeding  implications if the Tigers can hold onto the spot.

That ultimate cliche of "basketball is a game of runs" actually came true Saturday night in Columbia. In the first half, LSU had two separate 7-0 runs answered by the Gamecocks and led by as many as 10 in the opening 20 minutes.

Ultimately a half of back and forth left LSU ahead 44-37 thanks in large part to some phenomenal shooting from sophomore Darius Days and senior Skylar Mays. Days dropped 16 of his 18 total points in the opening frame while Mays poured in 11 of his 13 points.

The most substantial blow from the Tigers came in the second half as a 16-4 run put them ahead 65-49 with 12:24 to play. From there LSU was able to build it's lead to as many as 19 with Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford combining for 22 points while Charles Manning added seven off the bench.

Watford finished the evening with a 15 point, 10 rebound double-double while Smart ended with 18 points.

LSU was also able to utilize the free throw line, shooting 25-for-31 including nine big ones down the stretch as South Carolina attempted to shoot itself back into contention. After leading by as many as 19, the LSU lead was cut down to four in the closing seconds.

It was an ending that became unbelievably believable as it continued to shrink but the Tigers hot shooting to help build the lead up is what saved them down the stretch. LSU shot nearly 40% from three and 44% from the field for the game, something it's only done two other times in conference play this season.

To do it against statistically the best defensive team in the SEC made the feat even more impressive.

The Tigers will now prepare for its second meeting with Florida on Wednesday, a game that will tip-off at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

