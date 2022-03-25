LSU Forward Tari Eason Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Eason, a projected first round draft pick in the draft this summer, was one of the best transfer players in the country.

"Thank you LSU for taking a chance on an unknown kid! And to the fans who laced them up every game with me, I appreciate you," Eason wrote in a social media post.

An All-SEC and Defensive first team selection for the 2021-22 season, Eason was one of the truly great two way players in the conference this year. Eason averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52% from the floor as one of the best six men in the country.

As the season wore on, he improved his outside shooting and his aggressiveness to the rim, but his switch ability to guard one through four on defense is a tremendous asset the purple and gold really used to their advantage during the season. Over the last several years the Tigers have produced a number of NBA players including Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Naz Reid, Skylar Mays, Javonte Smart and Tremont Waters.

The Tigers will also likely see senior forward Darius Days earn an NBA opportunity during this upcoming summer. LSU is in the middle of watching a complete reconstruction of its roster unfold, with guards Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson entering the transfer portal.

In the end Eason will likely be the highest drafted player from the program since Ben Simmons went No. 1 overall back in 2015.

"I'm excited to show NBA teams my work ethic, as I refuse to be outworked or out-toughed," Eason told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "Also, my offensive versatility, from ballhandling, decision-making and shotmaking ability out to NBA 3-point range. I try my best on and off the court to be great."