Tari Eason's Meteoric Rise A Bright Spot for LSU Basketball

All SEC, Sixth Man of the Year will need to play his best ball in postseason for Tigers to make a run

The meteoric rise of LSU star and First-Team All-SEC selection, Tari Eason, should be a surprise to no one.

A relentless worker who continues to make advances in his game, Eason’s development throughout the season has turned him into one of the nation’s top two-way players.

His progression is what has helped him to become the first-ever Sixth Man of the Year recipient to be named to the All-SEC First-Team, going back to the award’s beginning in 2003-04. Averaging 17 points and seven rebounds a night, Eason’s consistency is what makes him so lethal.

A piece of his game that left question marks to start the season was Eason’s ability to stretch the floor and knock down the three-ball, but that narrative has changed quickly. Over his last 10 games, Eason has hit 48.1% of his three-point attempts (13/27), becoming more effective as a catch and shoot player.

Staying in the gym late at night and remaining eager for more success is what has seen so much growth in his game. Head coach Will Wade harped on the work ethic of Eason and how rare it is for a player to never get complacent.

“The best quality he's got, is usually when kids have success, they relax,” Wade said. “And the more success he's had, the harder he's worked. He was back in here working at 11 at night after the Alabama game. The more success he has, the harder he works, which is usually the exact opposite.”

Eason is rare. Ranking second nationally in Box Plus Minus this season and being top 15 among all college basketball players since 2008, his name sits amongst college legends ranging from Stephen Curry to Anthony Davis.

Despite coming off the bench, Eason plays starter minutes and his effect on the game is evident for even the casual fan. When he touches the floor, the Tigers are simply playing their best form of basketball.

Coach Wade set a starting lineup to start the season, and going 15-1 through their first 16 games, he insists on keeping it that way. Even with Eason not being one of the first five players on the floor, his presence is consistently felt.

“He’s a starter,” Wade said. “What else do you want me to say? I know he doesn’t have his name called (in pregame), but he’s a starter. He plays a ton of minutes. We close the game with him. He’s a great player. But this is how we started the season, and we’re not changing anything.”

His offensive firepower is one thing, but defensively is where he’s taken tremendous strides as a player throughout the season. Racking up 60 steals and 33 blocks on the year, Eason has solidified himself as one of, if not, the best two-way player in the nation. Earning a spot on the All-SEC team is just the start for the dynamic superstar.

A projected first-rounder in the 2022 NBA Draft, his rise from an under the radar guy to being at the top of opponents scouting reports is incredible. His sheer versatility, playing both inside and out, is what separates him from his peers.

As the Tigers gear up for postseason play, it’s a national championship or bust mentality for the fierce competitor. Willing to lay it all on the line to give his team a chance to win, Eason is fully invested in bringing back some hardware to Death Valley.