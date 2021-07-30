Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
Search

LSU Basketball's Trendon Watford to Sign Free Agent Deal With Portland Trailblazers

Watford provides unique skillset from forward position as potential playmaker and paint scorer
Author:
Publish date:

After going undrafted Thursday night, Trendon Watford was going to have multiple teams lined up to sign him as an undrafted rookie. Most important for the LSU forward, he got to choose where he wanted to go and immediately after the draft his NBA home was announced. 

Watford will sign a two-way deal with the Portland Trailblazers, a team in need of rebounding, playmaking and a presence in the paint that Watford provides. While not the most flashy of athletes, Watford knows how to force his way into the paint, off the catch or off the dribble and make plays happen. 

At LSU this past season, he averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 48% from the floor. As the season went on, Watford really came into his own from a playmaking perspective and during the combine, he was able to make similar plays at a higher rate. 

Because of the versatility he brings as a switchable three, four or potentially five man at the next level, coach Will Wade believes there's a lot of potential still to be untapped at the next level. 

"I think a lot of teams see him playing the three through the five," Wade said. "He can make plays off the bounce, there's a lot of things he can do with the diversity of his game. I think people are excited about that and he's gonna have opportunity to show it."

Watford will now wait a little bit and suit up for the summer league roster, where he hopes to impress the Trailblazers staff much like Naz Reid did a few years ago. Reid was also a former five star prospect, who like Watford, went undrafted but has since carved out a significant rotational role with the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The blueprint is there for Watford to make an impact in the NBA sooner than later, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him split time in the G-League as well. 

USATSI_15763852
Basketball

LSU Basketball's Trendon Watford to Sign Free Agent Deal With Portland Trailblazers

USATSI_15763451 (1)
Basketball

LSU Guard Cam Thomas Drafted By Brooklyn Nets in First Round of 2021 NBA Draft

USATSI_15916587
Football

2022 Tight End Mason Taylor Commits to LSU Football

USATSI_15362518
Basketball

How to Watch LSU Basketball in the 2021 NBA Draft

USATSI_16144880
Football

As Training Camp Begins, LSU and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Cleared for all Activity

USATSI_14247308
Football

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Comments on Texas and Oklahoma Joining the SEC

DAF053B0-268B-488E-8A05-73B30AE29AD3
Football

2022 Recruit Leroy Paige Hoping Move to Safety Will Increase Growing LSU, College Football Interest

thomas watford
Basketball

LSU Coach Will Wade Believes All Three Former Tigers In Good Position Ahead of 2021 NBA Draft