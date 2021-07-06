LSU's Trendon Watford Works Out For Pelicans, Jazz In Hopes Of Hearing Name in NBA Draft

With the NBA Draft just weeks away, teams have begun holding private workouts with key prospects they are interested in selecting in this year’s draft. LSU forward Trendon Watford has been receiving calls from numerous organizations, one being the hometown New Orleans Pelicans.

“Trendon was in town, he worked out for the Pelicans,” LSU Coach Will Wade said on The Jordy Culotta Show. “I saw Trendon and we went to dinner. I talked to Ja’Vonte, he had a workout in Atlanta. We talk to these guys everyday trying to help them get feedback to see where things are.”

The process for Watford has begun picking up after a solid showing at the NBA Combine in Chicago last week. After taking measurements, Watford came out with 9.50” hands in both length and width with a standing reach of 8’9.0”. His tremendous wingspan measured in at 7'2.25'', among the best at the forward position in this year’s combine.

Watford displayed his versatility throughout the combine by using his length to his advantage in each scrimmage while also showing his vision in transition, a part of his game that is still a work in progress. By showing scouts portions of his game he’s been improving on, he’s received calls from organizations for private workouts.

Along with the Pelicans working Watford out, the Utah Jazz also gave him the opportunity to showcase his skills in a workout on July 2nd. In attendance with Watford was New Orleans native DeJon Jarreau, where the two showcased their NBA ready game to a team who could add fuel to an already blazing fire.

These private workouts play a key role for someone in Watford’s position, that being someone who’s a projected middle second round selection. It gives him the chance to show parts of his game that he may not have been able to showcase at the NBA Combine where each player is trying to steal as much attention as possible.

Things are looking promising for Watford. A player who can stretch the floor in the modern NBA is crucial as he could be a guy who could provide key minutes on a two-way contract, much like former LSU guard Skylar Mays succeeded in this year with the Atlanta Hawks.

With two-way contracts playing a huge role in today’s NBA, it would not be a surprise if a team offered Watford that type of opportunity. At just 20 years old, there is a lot to love with his game and a few categories that need to be polished as well.

Look for Watford to hear his name in the second round in hopes of giving an NBA franchise a versatile big man who can stretch the floor, while also giving you buckets inside. In one of the deepest NBA Draft’s in recent memory, Watford has the opportunity to beat the odds to become the steal of the draft.