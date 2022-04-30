Skip to main content

LSU Lands Commitment From 2022 Top-50  Player Tyrell Ward

Ward one of the top forwards in 2022 class, Matt McMahon continues phenomenal job of putting roster together

Coach Matt McMahon continues to put in astonishingly great work on the recruiting trail, landing another huge commitment from 2022 forward Tyrell Ward on Saturday. 

Ward, a top-50 player in the class on multiple recruiting outlets, is the second player to commit to the Tigers this week out of the 2022 class, joining 6-foot-10 forward Jalen Reed and center Corneilous Williams as the third freshman of the class. The addition of Ward to the class now gives the Tigers 10 total players for the 2022 roster, leaving three left for McMahon to fill.

A versatile offensive player with great touch and the ability to create for other, Williams is an absolute menace at the rim as he can finish through contact and can guard multiple positions with his 6-foot-7 length. 

“It is another special day in Baton Rouge as we welcome Tyrell Ward to the LSU family,” said Coach McMahon. “Tyrell is a very skilled guard at 6-7 who can score the ball at all three levels. We love his three-point shooting combined with unique ability to finish at the rim in a variety of ways. Tyrell has a great basketball IQ and is passionate about becoming the best player he can be. We can’t wait to coach him at LSU.”

McMahon has also brought in Murray State transfers Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal as well as Mississippi State's Derek Fountain, NC State’s Cam Hayes and Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman. The Tigers have also talked Mwani Wilkinson and Justice Williams to return to the program after losing 11 commits since the coaching change. 

Guard Adam Miller, who is currently in the transfer portal, also released his top two in the last day and has LSU and TCU as the final schools he's considering. 

“We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here," McMahon said at his introductory press conference. "My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do." 

