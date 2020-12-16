LSU Basketball Matchup With UNO Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Second LSU game to be affected by COVID-19 protocols, future games still expected to be played

LSU basketball's scheduled game with UNO on Wednesday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues, the program announced. As of now, the game against North Texas on Dec. 19 and the game with VCU scheduled for Dec. 22 in the PMAC remain unaffected.

This is the second game on LSU's schedule to be affected by COVID-19 protocols. The Tigers had to cancel their scheduled game with USF on Dec. 12 and immediately adjusted course by scheduling Sam Houston State on Dec. 14.

Among those impacted by the contact tracing issues a week ago was head coach Will Wade, who revealed to reporters that he had tested positive but was experiencing little to no symptoms. It'll be interesting to follow over the coming games how this latest postponement affects the team moving forward.

Wade told reporters after the USF cancellation that the recent contact tracing issues did ruin the rhythm the Tigers had started to find in their first handful of games.

"We did get thrown out of rhythm a little bit. We were in a very, very good rhythm,” Wade said. “A lot of basketball is rhythm and chemistry and being able to stay in that. In the past, it’s really around Christmas when we’ve been able to take off. I felt like in the last week we’d started our initial takeoff.

“It’s been a bit of a disruption, but it hasn’t affected any of our players," Wade said. “It’s full steam ahead. We’ve got two in three days with Sam Houston and New Orleans."

The Tigers are still currently slated to play North Texas on Dec. 19 but as we've already seen, this season is tremendously fluid.