LSU vs. Texas Tech: Preview, Info, Odds, How to Watch and More

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers will look to flip the script in their SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup against Texas Tech (10-10) at 1 p.m. on Saturday. After dropping six consecutive games, the Bayou Bengals are in win-now mode.

It’s been a tough stretch in conference play so far, aside from an upset win over Arkansas in the SEC opener, but the Tigers continue to utilize their “take it one game at a time” approach. Now with a break from conference play against the Red Raiders, the Tigers have the chance boost their confidence with a victory against a struggling Tech squad.

Here are the latest betting odds, how to watch, players to know and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is currently a 2.5-point underdog heading into the matchup with the over/under set at 130.5, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The oddsmakers expect a low scoring matchup given both programs’ inability to put points on the board and so do we.

Look for LSU to come out with something to prove after six straight losses. With an identity being formed and rotations just about solidified, this program has the chance to compete against a non-conference foe.

How to Watch

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: LSU (12-8) vs Texas Tech (10-10)

Date/Time: Saturday, January 28 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center - Baton Rouge, La.

TV/Streaming: ESPNU, FuboTV

Players to Know

Kevin Obanor : Obanor transferred to Texas Tech with something to prove. An elite bucket getter who can score the ball from all three levels, he’s about as challenging as they come in the Big 12. Squaring off against an LSU squad without a defensive identity and it immediately draws for a difficult matchup for Matt McMahon’s squad.

Obanor averages 15 points and six rebounds a night on 50% from the field, getting his buckets in an efficient manner. Look for Derek Fountain to be on Obanor tonight, the Red Raiders’ go-to guy when in need of a scoring boost. The ability to get second chance buckets and have his presence felt inside could give LSU problems in the PMAC.

De’Vion Harmon : Harmon, another player the Red Raiders added via the transfer portal, controls the pace for this squad. A true point guard, he has the ability to score the ball when needed but acts as an even better facilitator when he chooses to. An elite recruit out of high school, Harmon is beginning to live up to the name with Texas Tech, his third destination.

Harmon averages 11 points and 3.5 assists a night on 45% from the field. A player who struggles from three-point range (22%), the Tigers will need to keep him on the perimeter and halt any inside chances the creative point guard is capable of finishing inside.

Predictions

LSU will have their work cut out for them in this one. Between preparing for a well balanced squad on both sides of the floor to figuring out a way to slow down both Obanor and Harmon, it’s a tough task.

Once again, how will Derek Fountain perform against a team with tremendous size? Can Adam Miller get back on track and give the Tigers a boost offensively? These will be the two main factors in LSU coming up with the win.

Score Prediction: LSU 64, Texas Tech 60