Skip to main content
Team(s)
LSU Tigers

News: LSU Parts Ways With Basketball Coach Will Wade

Wade has been at the center of years long NCAA investigation, Tigers served NOA earlier this week

LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reports. 

The NCAA served LSU a notice of allegations earlier this week which was also released. The Tigers have also terminated associate head coach Bill Armstrong and named Kevin Nickelberry the interim head coach for the Tigers' NCAA tournament run. President William Tate and athletic director Scott Woodward released a letter which can be found here.

"Today, we informed Will Wade that he has been terminated for cause, pursuant to the provisions of his amended employment agreement as the Men’s Basketball Head Coach at LSU. Bill Armstrong has also been terminated as Associate Head Coach," the letter stated.

"For more than four years, the University has patiently allowed the NCAA investigative process to unfold, jointly working with the NCAA Enforcement Staff and, subsequently, with the Complex Case Unit (CCU), to ensure the evidence collected was as thorough and fair as possible. Throughout that time, the University and its men’s basketball program have operated under an exhausting shroud of negativity."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Tigers have been entangled in an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations made by coach Will Wade. At the center has been the highly publicized wire tap tapes that hear Wade refer to a "strong ass offer" in regards to then point guard recruit Javonte Smart.

The moment was captured on an HBO documentary "The Scheme" and has been one of the centers of attention in an investigation that has also included Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, Kansas coach Bill Self and former Arizona coach Sean Miller. Two of those coaches, Pearl and Self, have since received lifetime contracts from their respective schools while Miller has since been fired by Arizona. 

Wade is the latest coach on the chopping block with several Level I and Level II allegations being hurled the program's way in the released NOA. According to the NOA, Wade was cited for five Level I allegations including obstructing an investigation by concealing evidence, Unethical conduct and cheating was planned.

LSU will now go into the tournament without its head coach and in the market for a new man to lead a basketball program that will no doubt be left in disarray. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_16786005
Football

Why LSU's Derek Stingley is Making Some NFL Teams Uneasy

By Glen West4 hours ago
USATSI_17874608
Basketball

LSU Heads Home Awaiting News of NCAA Tournament Draw

By Glen West5 hours ago
USATSI_17874452
Basketball

LSU Can't Find a Rhythm in 79-67 Loss to Arkansas in SEC Tournament

By Zack Nagy21 hours ago
doughty bethune
Baseball

LSU Uses Long Ball to Power Past Bethune-Cookman 8-7 in Game One

By Glen West23 hours ago
dutton baseball
Baseball

LSU Riding Into Final Non-Conference Series with Confident Bullpen

By Glen WestMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17867562
Basketball

LSU Basketball "Narrowing Focus" During SEC Tournament Run

By Glen WestMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17866968
Basketball

Defensive Aggression Fuels LSU to 76-68 SEC Tournament Win Over Missouri

By Glen WestMar 10, 2022
dylan crews
Baseball

LSU Baseball Not Overly Concerned With Missed Opportunities in Recent Games

By Glen WestMar 10, 2022