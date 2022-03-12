News: LSU Parts Ways With Basketball Coach Will Wade

LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reports.

The NCAA served LSU a notice of allegations earlier this week which was also released. The Tigers have also terminated associate head coach Bill Armstrong and named Kevin Nickelberry the interim head coach for the Tigers' NCAA tournament run. President William Tate and athletic director Scott Woodward released a letter which can be found here.

"Today, we informed Will Wade that he has been terminated for cause, pursuant to the provisions of his amended employment agreement as the Men’s Basketball Head Coach at LSU. Bill Armstrong has also been terminated as Associate Head Coach," the letter stated.

"For more than four years, the University has patiently allowed the NCAA investigative process to unfold, jointly working with the NCAA Enforcement Staff and, subsequently, with the Complex Case Unit (CCU), to ensure the evidence collected was as thorough and fair as possible. Throughout that time, the University and its men’s basketball program have operated under an exhausting shroud of negativity."

The Tigers have been entangled in an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations made by coach Will Wade. At the center has been the highly publicized wire tap tapes that hear Wade refer to a "strong ass offer" in regards to then point guard recruit Javonte Smart.

The moment was captured on an HBO documentary "The Scheme" and has been one of the centers of attention in an investigation that has also included Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, Kansas coach Bill Self and former Arizona coach Sean Miller. Two of those coaches, Pearl and Self, have since received lifetime contracts from their respective schools while Miller has since been fired by Arizona.

Wade is the latest coach on the chopping block with several Level I and Level II allegations being hurled the program's way in the released NOA. According to the NOA, Wade was cited for five Level I allegations including obstructing an investigation by concealing evidence, Unethical conduct and cheating was planned.

LSU will now go into the tournament without its head coach and in the market for a new man to lead a basketball program that will no doubt be left in disarray.