LSU Women's Basketball Ready to Take Charge in NCAA Tournament Run

Lady Tigers earned No. 3 seed in tournament, will now prepare to host first few games in PMAC

In Kim Mulkey’s first year at the helm of LSU basketball, the culture shift has come full circle as the Tigers earn the No. 3 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Hosting No. 14 Jackson State in Baton Rouge on Saturday, the Bayou Bengals have the chance to play in front of a packed PMAC crowd in both the first and second round.

In the Tigers first NCAA Tournament berth since 2018, the chance to host a tournament game, or even two, is what Mulkey has dreamt of since taking over the job. Leading LSU to their best season since 2007-08, it’s been a complete turnaround with this new staff.

“I’m so happy for my basketball team,” Mulkey said. “I am so happy for the women’s basketball team. I know the excitement is in the air in Baton Rouge and across the state. I hope that everybody comes out… Come experience this. It’s hard to be a top 16 seed and to do it as quickly as we’ve done it here, it’s just a reward.”

In their first-round matchup, the Tigers are set to square off against a fiery Jackson State team who look to continue their incredible 2021-22 run. Going 23-6 on the season and 18-0 in conference play, the Lady Tigers of Jackson State have used size to their advantage against opponents.

Led by SWAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, Ameshya Williams, the Mississippi State transfer has used her strength to dominate the post. Standing at 6-foot-4, Williams’ size provides mismatch nightmares against opponents and Mulkey knows that.

“I’m familiar with Jackson State, we played them when I was at Baylor last year in the very first game,” Mulkey said. “Competitive, very confident team. They pretty much control the SWAC. Tall. 6’4, 6’5… I just know they came out and gave us everything we wanted.”

Anything is possible when it comes to March Madness, but as the Tigers come out with something to prove in round one after their early SEC tournament exit, all signs point to Mulkey’s group advancing to the next round.

Hoping to get back starting guard Alexis Morris for Saturday’s contest, her scoring ability is a surefire way to boost the Tigers chances. Pairing Morris alongside Khalya Pointer is a recipe for success. Missing the last few games to injury, Mulkey has watched from afar as Morris rehabs, not wanting to interfere with the process.



“I see her in practice. I don’t ask [about when she will return],” Mulkey said. “You don’t ask because you feel like you never want them to misinterpret that you’re putting pressure on them to get her ready before she’s ready.”

Ohio State will take on the winner of the First Four battle between Missouri State and Florida State. LSU will face the winner of Ohio State-Missouri State/Florida State in round two if they get passed Jackson State.

Despite the Tigers being without an NCAA Tournament win since their Sweet 16 run in 2014, the poise and experience Mulkey brings to the table will surely put LSU in position to make a splash.

Reaching the Sweet 16 in her final 12 seasons at Baylor, the winning pedigree Mulkey brings to Baton Rouge gives Tiger fans hope. Now, she looks to continue stacking her thorough résumé in her first season at LSU. It’s been a dream to lead the LSU Tigers and Mulkey is prepared to do all she can to bring some hardware back to Death Valley.

“I said it at my first press conference, and I’ll say it to the day I retire or die: I want to be a positive,” Mulkey said Sunday. “As a native person that grew up here, I want to do a job where everybody says ‘wow.’ What we didn’t know was that it would be this quick.”