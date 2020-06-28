LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Basketball to Start Workouts in “Small Groups” on July 20, Coach Will Wade Says

Glen West

LSU basketball is meticulously beginning its road to a return on the hard wood over the next few weeks. Coach Will Wade told LSUCountry on Saturday that the Tigers are ramping up preparations to bring back their players for workouts starting July 20. 

This latest news comes on the heels of the NCAA Division I Council approving its plan for summer athletic activities for men's and women's basketball.

"Beginning July 20, required summer athletics activities may begin and can last up to eight weeks or until the school’s first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever is earlier. Virtual and in-person activities cannot exceed a combined eight hours per week," the NCAA released in a statement on June 17. 

Wade says instead of bringing the entire team back at once, the program is being extra cautious with its players, deciding to bring them back in groups over the next few weeks. With COVID-19 cases starting to spike across the country, the LSU staff wants to be smart about the environment it's bringing the players back into.

Upon return and initial testing, the players will start workouts in "small groups" according to Wade, including individual workouts in the gym with a ball. Only one player will be allowed in the gym for those workouts.

As is the case with football, only strength and conditioning coach Greg Goldin will be allowed to have in-person contact with the players in the weight room. When LSUCountry spoke with Wade in May about the return of basketball activities, Wade said they'd study and learn how effective football's plan was in its return this month.

"To get them back and going is the main thing. I think some of it will be based on how smoothly does it go with football? What does that process look like with them?" Wade said. "Then men's and women's basketball, winter sports that require summer athletic activity, we'd be next in line."

The plan hasn't changed much since May according to Wade. Before athletes ultimately return to campus, a series of phone calls to players and their families will be placed. Making sure the protocols are carefully planned out and there is mutual understanding about the health and safety protocols for the players is the most important hurdle to overcome.

Upon arrival, Wade said a comprehensive physical process, one that usually takes a day, would likely take multiple days. 

LSU welcomes a practically brand new team to the fold in 2020, headlined by guard Cam Thomas and fellow freshmen Mwani Wilkerson, Eric Gaines, Jalen Cook and Bradley Ezewiro. Transfers Shareef O'Neal and Josh Leblanc also figure to play a big role in the Tigers' success.

Decisions from prominent underclassmen Javonte Smart, Darius Days and Trendon Watford are still unknown as all have entered the 2020 NBA draft but kept their eligibility open. The sooner the players can get to campus and start building that chemistry the better, especially for such a young team that hasn't yet played together.

With expectations sky high in 2020, returning for workouts is the first step for what could be a special season for the Tigers on the hard wood.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow is Winning Over His Bengals Teammates Through Stellar Work Ethic

Burrow making the most of his first NFL offseason, even though he can't hit the field quite yet

Glen West

Report: LSU Sophomore Linebacker Marcel Brooks Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Brooks recorded eight tackles in 11 appearances as a freshman for the Tigers

Glen West

by

tiger4ever

2022 Top Offensive Tackle Will Campbell Taking His Time With Recruitment, Talks LSU Football

Campbell has strong relationship with LSU commit Walker Howard, Tigers coaching staff

Glen West

How Could an Extended Recruiting Dead Period Affect LSU Football in the Fall?

If dead period extends into college football season, it could make for uncomfortable decisions for high school recruits

Glen West

LSU 2021 Quarterback Commit Garrett Nussmeier Talks Elite 11 Camp, His Role Improving the 2021 Class

Now that he’s committed to LSU, Nussmeier hoping to help in Tigers recruitment efforts

Glen West

Where Do LSU’s Derek Stingley, JaCoby Stevens and Ja’Marr Chase Rank in the SEC for 2020 Season?

LSU stars ranked in the top-15 of returning conference players by College Football Network

Glen West

by

KING NOLA

2022 LSU Football Commit Khamauri Rogers Talks Strong, Growing Relationship with Tigers Staff

Rogers phone “blowing up” with inquiries from other program, remains committed to Tigers

Glen West

Why LSU Basketball's Skylar Mays is a Sleeper Candidate in 2020 NBA Draft

ESPN’s Mike Schmitz thinks Mays is a second round talent, can stick in NBA long term

Glen West

Inside Garrett Dellinger’s Decision Process to Commit to LSU Football, What’s Next for the Talented Tackle?

Dellinger says he’s known LSU was his school for a few weeks

Glen West

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August

Glen West