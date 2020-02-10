LSUCountry
Source: LSU Guard Charles Manning Remains Without a Return Date

Glen West

LSU guard Charles Manning remains without a return date after suffering a fractured foot on Jan. 14 that's kept him out of action the last month.

A source told LSU Country that there is "nothing new" on a potential return to the court and that he won't suit up on Tuesday against Missouri. 

Before his injury, Manning was not only one of the best defenders on the team but clearly the Tigers best option off the bench. Manning averaged eight points and three rebounds on 40% shooting from the three-point line in 16 games before his injury.

In the last two games in particular, LSU has missed Manning's presence as the bench struggled with production in losses to Vanderbilt and Auburn. LSU scored a combined seven bench points in the two conference losses last week which puts a ton of pressure on the starters to produce.

Coach Will Wade revealed last week that Manning had a "setback" in his recovery which could extend his absence an extra few weeks. Wade said the two players he most wants to see on the floor together are Manning and Marlon Taylor, two of the better perimeter defenders on the team, which could fix some of the defensive issues that have plagued the Tigers recently.

"We've never had Charles and Marlon on the floor together so when we have Charles and Marlon on the floor it'll fix about 80% of the problem," Wade said. "The problems have to do with matchups in a way they're playing and things like that. We need both of those guys back so that we can kind of go with a five person guard rotation or four person big rotation."

