LSU Guard Charles Manning Breaks Bone in Left Foot, Will be Out Four Weeks

LSU basketball suffered another setback Saturday in the final 30 seconds of the Tigers 86-80 win over South Carolina. Junior guard Charles Manning broke a bone in his left foot during the closing seconds of the win over the Gamecocks a team official confirmed to LSUCountry.

The news of Manning's injury was first reported by Sheldon Mickles of the Advocate.

Manning's injury is another string of bad luck for the junior, who coincidentally broke the same bone in his right foot earlier this season which held him out of eight games. Mickles reported that Manning underwent surgery on Monday for the injury and is expected to miss four weeks.

In three games since Manning's return from the first injury, he averaged 7.3 points per game off the bench, an area LSU has struggled to get consistent production from this season. Manning as well as guard Marlon Taylor have combined to miss 18 games this season for the Tigers.

Coach Will Wade elected to start guard Aundre Hyatt for the second straight game over Emmitt Williams. With Williams coming off the bench, Wade is hoping more balance can be inserted to the rotation.

"I did. I thought we had good energy off the bench," Wade said. "I thought we had good bench production. I did like it.“

It will be of utmost importance for Williams to produce off the bench, especially now with Manning out for the foreseeable future. Wade is reportedly hesitant to announce Manning out for the year as he could be ready by the SEC tournament or the NCAA tournament should the Tigers make it that far.

This story will be updated as more details are provided.