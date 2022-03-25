Matt McMahon Outlines Culture, Style LSU Basketball Will Strive to Play

McMahon wants to play with balance, up tempo style while developing young players who want to be at LSU

It’s no secret the winning pedigree Matt McMahon brings with him to this LSU basketball program. While his record at Murray State speaks for itself, it wasn’t simply built overnight during his time leading the Racers.

Understanding the process it takes to build something from the ground up and embracing the purple and gold are pieces McMahon has gone all in with since accepting the job just a few short days ago. To the new face of the LSU basketball program, the university sells itself and bringing in players who want to be in Baton Rouge is the key piece to creating a new culture for this team.

“Most every kid who gets here, every young man who gets here has worked their entire life to have the opportunity to play at LSU, to put on that jersey, to play in Pete Maravich's house, to walk past Shaq's statue going into the arena,” McMahon said Wednesday. “I believe I was 12 years old and I saw Chris Jackson play in Knoxville, scored I believe it was 49. This is an unbelievable place. Why wouldn't you enjoy it?”

McMahon has a clear-cut image of who he wants to suit up for the Tigers. A guy who doesn’t look at stars as a recruiting win, he understands the development portion of the game. McMahon wants the gritty, hard-nosed players to go to war with him.

Just look at Ja Morant for example. An under the radar bucket-getter who McMahon developed into the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, it’s guys like that who McMahon looks at. Players with high motors and tenacity are who he wants giving it their all in the PMAC.

“We're going to work, but you have to have that balance,” McMahon said. “We're going to have high-energy people. I want players who want to be the best they can be. I want players who are going to be all about winning. We're going to have a lot of fun along the way in doing so.”

Securing such talent requires a level of recruiting McMahon has proven to have during his tenure at Murray State. Hitting the southeast region heavily and looking at the bigger picture when it comes to prospects, it has proven to pay off for McMahon. A coach who thrives off of building relationships, it’s what he believes to be the biggest part of recruiting.

“I think it starts with building relationships, not only with the players but their families,” McMahon said. “Really enjoy that part of the job. Some of the best people I've met in my entire life have been my players' families, and so I'm excited to get started on that right away.”

McMahon’s organization when it comes to putting it all together mimics that of LSU head football coach Brian Kelly. Identifying the pillars to a successful team, while also instilling a winning culture to his program, both coaches have a distinct image of what they expect to be conducted for their squads.

For McMahon, it’s about playing both ends of the floor with diligence and not getting lazy in-game. Keeping the same level of energy on both offense and defense is what puts his teams in position to be successful, as it did at Murray State.

“I believe in balance,” McMahon said. “We [Murray State] were one of three teams in the country this year that ranked top 20 in offensive and defensive efficiency. I think you have to play both ends of the floor. But style of play is incredibly important.”

McMahon’s formula to success is evident to his players both of the present and the past. Getting up and down the floor offensively with great pace, while also maintaining discipline on defense, is his recipe for success.

“We're going to play an up-tempo style, but we're going to be efficient with it offensively,” McMahon said. “We're going to be aggressive and physical and tough on the defensive end of the floor, and we're going to play a style that enables elite players to come here and develop into NBA players.”

It’s understood McMahon has the ability to push players to reach the next level. Getting the most out of his guys and showing his overall body of work to recruits is a major selling point when speaking with prospects.

McMahon detailed the most important piece of developing players into athletes who are prepared for the next level.

“I always laugh, sometimes people say they want to be a pro and then they'll go to a school where they walk the ball up the court and try to win games 48-46,” McMahon said. “That's not very conducive to the NBA. So we have an aligned player development system that we operate with on a daily basis to help players max out individually on and off the court and prepare themselves not only to get those NBA and professional opportunities but to go there and be very successful. I think you've seen that with guys like Ja Morant, Cameron Payne, and I could continue on down the line.”

The vision McMahon has for this program as they face a future of uncertainty is clear. Despite the unknown, his winning formula will not be wavered. Securing talent that is energized to suit up in the purple and gold, while also prepared to outwork any opponent they face is evident.

As McMahon gets ready to put his plan into action, the culture he has set is a surefire way to put the Tigers back on the map. Laying the foundation and getting this roster intact will be phase one as McMahon looks to flip the script on a dark time of LSU basketball.