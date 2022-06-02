Matt McMahon Prepared to Create New Culture, Flip the Script for LSU Basketball

It’s no secret Head Coach Matt McMahon and his staff have hit the ground running as they build a competitive roster for the 2022-23 season. Despite uncertainty surrounding the program's future, it hasn’t wavered McMahon’s plan of attack to create a new culture in Baton Rouge.

Adding a flurry of new coaches to his staff and dipping heavily into the transfer portal to land established talent, McMahon hasn’t stopped since taking over the LSU basketball program.

Though it isn’t strictly about talent for McMahon. Reeling in players who understand his vision and desire to bring in a winning culture is the main message of his.

“We're going to work, but you have to have that balance,” McMahon said. “We're going to have high-energy people. I want players who want to be the best they can be. I want players who are going to be all about winning. We're going to have a lot of fun along the way in doing so.”

A coach who thrives off of building relationships with his players, McMahon has shown that since day one. Many believed this program would be left with no other option but to start from scratch, but after retaining Adam Miller, Justice Williams and Mwani Wilkinson, it shows hope for this program.

For McMahon, that goes even deeper into his belief in balance and developing a bond with his players.

“I think it starts with building relationships, not only with the players but their families,” McMahon said. “Really enjoy that part of the job. Some of the best people I've met in my entire life have been my players' families, and so I'm excited to get started on that right away.”

For Miller and Williams to remain with the program is a huge win for the Tigers. Both having a myriad of options to play elsewhere and excel on the court, electing to stay with LSU gives McMahon a pair of players who have the opportunity to thrive in his fast-paced system as well as give the fresh faced guys people to fall back on in a new environment.

Despite missing his first season in Baton Rouge due to a torn ACL, Miller has proven how gifted of a player he is in transition. Complimenting the style of play McMahon loves most, the two appear to be a perfect match.

McMahon has preached his desire to get out and push the pace, putting it on display during his time at Murray State, and having elite guards running the floor for him gives this team a chance to succeed early.

“We're going to play an up-tempo style, but we're going to be efficient with it offensively,” McMahon said. “We're going to be aggressive and physical and tough on the defensive end of the floor, and we're going to play a style that enables elite players to come here and develop into NBA players.”

The vision McMahon has for this program as they face a future of uncertainty is clear. Despite the unknown, his winning formula will not be wavered. Securing talent that is energized to suit up in the purple and gold, while also prepared to outwork any opponent they face is evident.

With an elite roster and seasoned coaches on his staff, McMahon has put together something special in a short period of time. When many expected the Tigers to crumble, the exceptional decision-making of McMahon has put this team in position to be competitive in the SEC from the jump.

“I'm going to have great people in our organization who are going to invest in our players and help them maximize their opportunities here at LSU," McMahon said. "To get a world-class education, to play in the best league in America, and to compete at the very highest level."