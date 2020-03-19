LSU Guard Skylar Mays Projected as Second Round Pick in Latest Mock Draft from the Athletic

For whatever reason, Skylar Mays just doesn't seem to get the praise or notoriety he deserves. Maybe it's his laid back personality because his game is plenty flashy and seems to fit the NBA mold for what teams are looking for in a combo guard role off the bench.

Mays is currently viewed as a second round pick after averaging 16.7 points and five rebounds a game while shooting 49% from the field and nearly 40% from three-point range. The 6-foot-4 scoring guard offers a ton of traits that NBA teams could use.

He's an efficient scorer, a high IQ player, an improved playmaker and, much like Tremont Waters a year ago, has a knack for poking the ball loose on the defensive end. These are all skills that every team should want in an off the bench role, someone that can come in and contribute without being a liability in many different areas.

So with all of the skills that make for an intriguing NBA prospect, why isn't Mays being shown a little more love?

On Thursday, the Ahletic's Sam Vecenie dropped his 2020 mock draft and had Mays going 51st overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the upcoming draft. The Thunder are an interesting destination for Mays as OKC was one of the teams Mays had meetings with when he went through the draft process as a junior.

Here's what Vecenie had to say about Mays and his NBA outlook.

"Mays was LSU’s key offensive creator on the perimeter and most consistent performer. He averaged 16.7 points, five rebounds and 3.2 assists while sharing the lead duties with Javonte Smart. He’s a smart, efficient finisher both inside and outside, making 49 percent of his overall shots and 39 percent from 3. Mays is also a good defensive player, although he’s not quite as big as you want your role players to be on the wing. The idea here is combo guard off the bench who can fill a lot of different roles. You need a guy who can play next to a big initiator as the point guard? Mays can do that. You need a 2-guard next to a true point? Mays can do that, too. His versatility is useful."

Vecenie makes a great point that Mays can be that combo guard that teams are looking for off the bench with the ability to play both on and off the ball in spurts. When Waters was around, Mays was off the ball more times than not but this season next to Smart, Mays found himself thrust into more of a playmaking role than he was at any point his previous two years.

Mays averaged 3.2 assists a contest his senior year but did turn the ball over 2.3 times a game. While that ratio certainly isn't great, he did show flashes--most notably against Auburn as he dropped 30 points and dished out eight assists--where you could see his potential as an all-around bench player for an NBA team.

"My offensive game definitely took a big jump with having more opportunity this year," Mays told LSUCountry Wednesday. "I think I proved I'm a better playmaker, which is something that teams wanted to see. When you talk to people, they're pretty broad because they don't want you to feel like you need to prove yourself. It's kind of more so just playing your game and improving on everything as the year goes by."

Whichever team ultimately takes a chance on Mays will not only be getting a high caliber player that can contribute but an even higher quality person that will come in and do his job.