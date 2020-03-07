Seniors Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor Carry LSU to 94-64 Win Over Georgia on Senior Day

On what was an emotional senior day tribute inside the PMAC, the Tigers couldn't have scripted a better ending to the regular season, knocking off Georgia 94-64 behind a stellar performance from senior Skylar Mays and a career-high 30 points from Marlon Taylor.





With the Tigers win and the Florida's loss to Kentucky Saturday, LSU (21-10, 12-6) secured the No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament next week in Nashville.

It didn't take long for the senior Mays to make a little history on senior day. Mays scored his first bucket of the game 1:12 into the contest, giving him officially 1,600 career points, moving him into No. 10 on the all time scoring list at LSU.

The four-year starter dropped 15 of his 19 points in the first half as LSU jumped on the Bulldogs early behind a phenomenal shooting display.

While LSU's offense has been a well-oiled machine for the most part in conference play, the balance displayed on Saturday was a pleasant change in approach. The Tigers shot 64% from the field in the first half and an uncharacteristic 60% from three-point range to take a 49-34 lead into the break.

For the game, LSU would finish shooting 58% from the field and 52% from three, both of which were season highs.

A 19-6 run in the opening frame was highlighted by a SportsCenter top-10 worthy alley oop from Javonte Smart to Taylor to give the Tigers some breathing room.

The offense ran smoothly through the sophomore point guard Smart, who finished with a 13 point, 10 assist double-double, but it was Taylor who took over the second half. The senior scored 19 of his career-high 30 points in the second half as the Tigers were able to build out a 31-point advantage at one point.

The exclamation point on Taylor's phenomenal final career performance in the PMAC came with 2:59 to go as he caught a transition alley-oop from Trendon Watford, earning a playful shove from Emmitt Williams and even putting a smile on coach Will Wade's face.

Even senior Marshall Graves got his time to shine as he knocked down a three-pointer with 44 seconds left to end his time in the PMAC with a bang.

Graves had played the last season and a half on former teammate Wayde Sims' scholarship so for his final shot to go in with exactly 44 seconds remaining was the cherry on top of a perfect tribute for all of the seniors.

LSU will now turn its attention to the SEC tournament next week in Nashville as it will play its first game on Friday.

