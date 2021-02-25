Pair of Former LSU Basketball Teammates Go Head-to-Head for First Time

Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays made for one of the most entertaining and successful backcourts in the history of LSU basketball. The duo played a major role in getting the Tigers to the Sweet Sixteen back in 2018 and would become the only NBA draft picks of the Will Wade era in back-to-back years.

On Wednesday evening, the two squared up for the first time as professionals as Mays' Atlanta Hawks took down Waters and the Boston Celtics 127-112. The game was out of hand from the start of the fourth quarter, allowing both to play significant minutes in the final period.

Mays played a total of 17 minutes, recording an all around statline of four points, five assists and two rebounds. Waters was equally impressive in half the time, recording 11 points and five assists in eight minutes of action.

Both are still trying to carve out consistent roles with their respective teams. Mays has been slowly earning more and more time in recent weeks following a career night against the San Antonio Spurs where he dropped 20 points.

The rookie guard is averaging 3.7 points on nearly eight minutes a contest but has reached double digit minutes in five of the last seven games.

"I think I'm in the same boat as a lot of rookies," Mays said a few weeks ago. "Just try to learn from the vets and transition. At LSU I got as many shots as I wanted and now I'm just trying to find my way. Having guys like that bring so much energy and it makes it easy to go out there and play hard when I do get an opportunity."

Waters is on a team that is extremely guard heavy and it's been difficult for him to earn consistent playing time. He's also struggled with his shot but that could also just be a product of not earning consistent minutes.

The former guard duo have bright futures but need more experience and playing time to really solidify their futures in the NBA.