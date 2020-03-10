LSUCountry
LSU Guard Skylar Mays, Forward Trendon Watford Earn All-SEC Honors

Glen West

LSU senior guard Skylar Mays and freshman forward Trendon Watford were voted to the All-SEC first team and freshman All-SEC team by the conference coaches on Tuesday. 

Mays, who was awarded the CoSIDA Academic All-America player of the year on Monday, continued his trend of being recognized for his studies by being named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Tuesday for the second consecutive season.

The senior started all 31 games for the Tigers this season and averaged a team-high 16.7 points per game (T-8 in SEC) and 1.8 steals a game (No. 4 in SEC).

Earlier this season Mays became the first player in program history to score 1,600 career points, dish 300 assists, grab 400 rebounds and swipe 200 steals. Mays was an All-SEC second team honoree in his junior year before making the leap as a senior, helping guide the Tigers to a 21-10 record and 12-6 conference record.

"The best part is that I don’t have any regrets. I came to work every day,” Mays said. “I can look in the mirror and say that. I know I’ve approached the game the right way. It’s brought a lot of great moments, a lot of great experiences, and things that I’ll never forget ."

Watford was named to the All-SEC Freshman team after being just one of four freshmen to finish in the top-20 in the conference in scoring. As a freshman, Watford averaged 13.6 points a contest and also 7.2 rebounds a game, which was sixth in the SEC.

As LSU cruised to its 8-0 start in SEC play, Watford was a key reason for the Tigers pulling out many of those close games, most memorably the two three-point plays he converted at the end of the Arkansas game at home to close out the Razorbacks.

Watford and Mays helped LSU reach one of its preseason goals by locking in the No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament, set to start this week in Nashville. The Tigers will play at 8:30 p.m. against either Vanderbilt, Arkansas or South Carolina. 

A full list of the All-SEC teams and 2020 awards can be found here.

